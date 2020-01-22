Costs shared as High Court rules pizza drivers are PAYE workers
A company in the Domino's Pizza franchise which has been told in a High Court appeal to treat its delivery drivers as PAYE workers rather than self-employed will not have to pay all costs of the case.
Mr Justice Tony O'Connor said he would make no order as to costs, meaning both parties pay their own costs, because his judgment last month would be of assistance to both the Revenue Commissioners and others in interpreting the law.
The judge rejected an appeal by Karshan (Midlands) Ltd, trading as Domino's Pizza, against the Tax Appeals Commissioner's findings that drivers working in 2010/11 under contracts "of" services were taxable workers paying PAYE and national insurance.
Karshan claimed they operated under contracts "for" services, and were therefore self-employed and so responsible for their own tax deductions.
Mr Justice Tony O'Connor dismissed the company's appeal brought against an October 2018 Appeals Commissioner's finding.
He found the Appeals Commissioner, in relying on English law on mutual obligations between worker and employer, did not go against Irish law but "rather recognised the necessity to adapt to modern means of engaging workers."
Karshan had not discharged the burden to establish that the Commissioner had misapplied the law in Ireland concerning the concept of mutual obligations, he said.
When the case returned on Tuesday, the judge made formal orders in relation to his findings.
Conor Power SC, for Karshan, urged the judge to make no order on costs given it was the first judgment in this jurisdiction on the so-called "gig economy" (prevalence of short term or temporary contracts) although his client did not necessarily see it that way and saw the workers as being self-employed.
His side lost the case but this was the first Irish decision to engage with similar decisions in the UK on the Uber and Weight Watchers gig economy-type businesses. The normal rule of costs being paid by the loser does not necessarily apply where new issues are raised, he said.
Anthony Aston SC, seeking costs for the Revenue Commissioners, said this was "not a public interest case in any way shape or form" but a case involving a commercial organisation looking out for its own interests.
Mr Justice O'Connor said it was a case in which a number of issues including mutuality of obligations and terms of contract had been brought together.
"I hope, and say this with modesty, this will the assist the defendant, Revenue Commissioners, in interpreting the law," he said.
Mr Justice O'Connor also gave Karshan liberty to apply to the court in the event it gives instructions to its lawyers to appeal his decision.
Irish Independent