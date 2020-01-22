Costs shared as High Court rules pizza drivers are PAYE workers

A company in the Domino's Pizza franchise which has been told in a High Court appeal to treat its delivery drivers as PAYE workers rather than self-employed will not have to pay all costs of the case.

Mr Justice Tony O'Connor said he would make no order as to costs, meaning both parties pay their own costs, because his judgment last month would be of assistance to both the Revenue Commissioners and others in interpreting the law.

The judge rejected an appeal by Karshan (Midlands) Ltd, trading as Domino's Pizza, against the Tax Appeals Commissioner's findings that drivers working in 2010/11 under contracts "of" services were taxable workers paying PAYE and national insurance.

Karshan claimed they operated under contracts "for" services, and were therefore self-employed and so responsible for their own tax deductions.

