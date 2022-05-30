Cost of weekly shop soars as inflation hits nine-year high

Grocery price inflation in Ireland has reached 5.5pc, the first time it has risen above 5pc since August 2013.

Grocery price inflation in Ireland has reached 5.5pc, the first time it has risen above 5pc since August 2013, according to figures published by research group Kantar.

The figure, which reflects the 12 weeks to May 15, marks a sharp rise from the 3.7pc recorded in the previous 12-week period.

Higher energy prices, accelerated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, have made it more challenging for producers to make and transport food.

The rising cost of groceries is now directly impacting consumer behaviour, with shoppers seeking cheaper alternatives or cutting back on trips to the supermarket altogether. Kantar reported that grocery sales also fell by 6.5pc in the same period.

“People are now making four fewer trips to the supermarket on average per month that they were this time last year,” said David Berry, managing director for Kantar Worldpanel Ireland.

“Branded items – a firm favourite when we were treating ourselves more during the Covid-19 lockdowns – previously made up than 50pc of grocery sales in 2020 and 2021,” he said.

However, as consumers begin to purchase cheaper own-brand products in-store, brands’ share of grocery spend has declined to 49pc in the latest 12-week period. This is “equivalent to a €29m fall”, according to Berry.

Recent research from Permanent TSB also illustrated that 62pc of consumers believe they will have to cut back on the amount of food they currently purchase due to the soaring prices.

While Kantar noted the rise in purchasing of barbecue essentials following the recent spell of warmer weather, Berry commented that “a trip to the supermarket to buy BBQ meat, salad, and soft drinks will now cost you €1 more on average in total than it would have last year.”

While sales among all retailers was down compared to last year’s lockdown, Dunnes retained its position as Ireland’s top retailer for the sixth consecutive period. It now holds a market share of 22.3pc, 1.2pc higher than this time last year. According to Kantar, the grocer recorded 98,000 new shoppers in the period.

Tesco moved into second place with a market share of 21.9pc, with SuperValu following closely behind with 21.7pc. Lidl had a market share of 13.1pc, while Aldi had 12.2pc.