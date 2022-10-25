Cost-of-living crunch: Irish consumers to cut back on dining out over winter as frugal shopping also increases

According to PayPal, Irish consumers are planning to reduce the amount they spend on eating out. Stock image

Consumers plan on cutting back on eating out this winter as they look for new ways to cut costs.

According to a report from PayPal, 66pc of those surveyed plan to reduce the amount they spend on both going out and eating out.

This emerged as the top lifestyle change among Irish adults in the face of the cost-of-living crunch.

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed also reported that they have had to slow down or hit pause on plans first abandoned during the pandemic.

Other tactics employed by consumers to cut back over the coming months include choosing cheaper brands, reducing the overall number of shopping trips and buying fewer items than usual.

Almost one-third of those surveyed plan to buy more second-hand items. While 37pc will look to swap utility providers for a better deal.

Consumer focus has also returned to savings.

Irish people were among the biggest savers in the European Union during spells of Covid lockdown, according to a Central Bank report earlier this year.

The Irish household savings rate reached 25pc in 2020, recording the highest annual increase across the euro area.

As costs continue to climb, 44pc of consumers will look to build up these savings over the coming months.

Online shopping is also emerging as a popular choice for a third of Irish consumers who wish to avoid the allure of purchasing more in a physical store.

Consumers will also avoid temptation to spend by staying in more often, with 32pc surveyed planning to have friends over instead of meeting them in pubs or restaurants. Some consumers do not plan to be parted from their weekly takeaway, with 42pc planning to continue purchasing throughout the winter.

As the festive season approaches, less than half of those surveyed still plan to spend on an occasional restaurant visit, while 37pc will opt for a night out “every now and again”.

However, cinema trips remain on the agenda for 30pc of respondents.

Other treats, such as beauty and grooming treatments, will be a priority for another 30pc of those surveyed.

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting everyone,” said PayPal customer success senior vice-president Maeve Dorman. “Without a doubt, it’s a challenging time and people are adapting quickly and making changes.”​

