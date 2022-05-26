Cost of Government’s key housing scheme could rise to €6bn a year, top developer warns

It will cost the taxpayer €5-6bn a year to make the Government’s Croí Cónaithe urban apartment building scheme work, a leading developer has said.

The scheme, announced earlier this month, makes €450m in state funding available to build up to 5,000 owner-occupier apartments in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford and Limerick. Controversially it includes subsidies of as much as €144,000 per apartment.

But Glenveagh Properties chief executive Stephen Garvey said rising costs make it “unviable” for developers, especially outside of Dublin.

“For us to move there, the land has to be available, the services have to be available, and then the incentives are going to have to be put around that to make the viability work,” he told the Urban Land Institute (ULI) annual conference in Dublin on Thursday.

“I can see a point in time where apartments cost somewhere between €450,000 to €500,000, in the not too distant future. That’s unaffordable for people. It’s unviable for developers.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, speaking at the same conference, said there had been “significant interest” in the scheme from developers.

He insisted that the benefits from the proposed subsidy will goes to the purchaser and not developers, by bringing down the purchase price.

In the Dáil on Wednesday Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty called the scheme “bonkers” and “off the wall”, and said he had a “secret” document proving the scheme would not reduce the purchase price of apartments to €250,000, as promised.

Property developer Michael O’Flynn also weighed in on the scheme, saying builders “cannot produce the supply that is necessary”.

“With all due respect, I admire initiatives we have taken in government. Croí Cónaithe, as outlined to date, will not work. I cannot see how it will work. I think we need to face up to the fact it needs huge adjustment,” the managing director of O’Flynn Group said.

He also pointed to the impact of rising VAT on the price of construction, which has risen from 3pc 40 years ago to 13.5pc.

Kevin Nowlan, CEO of home builder Hibernia, said local authorities were using new planning rules to hold back on zoning land for housing.

“There is not a lot of reality in terms of the what available land stock there is and, as a consequence, we’re going to end up not delivering land,” Mr Nowlan said.

Research carried out for the conference found that the wrong types of housing are being built in the wrong areas for young professionals trying to get on the property ladder.

The study – by the ULI Young Leaders group – found that city apartments or duplexes close to cities are not being built, but apartments in suburbs are being built, despite the fact that it is their least preferred home option.

The conference also heard that unaffordability due to rising prices was the main concern of the younger generation, followed by unaffordability due to mortgage lending rules.