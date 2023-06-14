Corre Energy doubles European storage capability following new Germany agreement

Corre Energy has signed a new agreement in Germany, doubling the capacity of the energy storage company’s European portfolio.

Corre Energy’s main business is the development, construction and commercialisation of long duration energy storage projects which are linked to greater use of renewables.

An option has now been signed with chemical company Solvay to develop three projects in the North-Rhine Westphalia region of Germany, which will have around 500 megawatts of generating capacity.

These sites will also provide up to 80 gigawatt (GW) hours of multiday electricity storage, according to the company.

Corre Energy also reported that all commercial close criteria has been completed for the Zuidwendig Compressed Air Storage facility in the Netherlands.

Last December, Corre Energy signed a 15-year deal with Dutch power provider Eneco. This agreement will see the Dutch company purchase the energy stored at the facility.

Revenue from the site is now set to increase given changes in the energy market since the company’s initial forecast.

The firm has also been approached by a number of offshore wind bidders in advance of upcoming Dutch tenders.

Corre Energy has recorded some land and grid signings at its Green Hydrogen Hub in Denmark, with the project expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The company indicated that it has identified a number of new targets in North America following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act last year.

An investment tax credit, introduced by the US Government at the time, unlocked funding support of around 30pc- 40pc for capital costs related to stand alone energy storage projects. lt also introduced a similar tax credit benefit for green hydrogen production.

Corre Energy is now expected to have 1.3GW of storage in construction by 2026 across its portfolio of 10 projects.

"We are also pleased to announce the doubling of our storage capability in Europe after signing an option agreement to develop three near-term projects in our target market of Germany, with all four caverns already in construction,” chief executive Keith McGrane said.

"With the potential to deliver over 500MW of generating capacity, this site could be our largest example yet for the development of zero-carbon power stations using compressed air energy storage.”