Corporation tax still pouring in at record pace with the State collecting €3.5bn in first four months of 2023

Corporation tax receipts are 55pc ahead of where they were this time last year, Exchequer returns show. The state collected €3.5bn in corporation taxes in the first four months of 2023, up more than €1.3bn ahead of the same time last year. Tax receipts in the month of April alone, however, were down €100,000 on last year. Total tax receipts have reached €24.1bn for the year so far, 14.2pc ahead of the same time last year. Income tax is still by far the biggest contributor to the tax take, with revenues growing 9.4pc compared to the first four months of 2022, reaching €10.4bn.

For the month of April alone, income tax amounted to €3.1bn, well ahead of the same month last year. Vat receipts have grown 16pc to just over €7bn in the first four months of the year. April is a non-Vat due month. Gross revenue to the end of April - which includes taxes as well as capital resources, returns from shares in state-owned banks and other items such as TV licence fees - was €30.6bn, up 2.4pc on last year. Total spending so far this year amounts to €34.2bn. It brings the public finances Overall, the Exchequer recorded a deficit of €3.7bn in the four months to April, up on last year because of a transfer of €4bn to the national reserve fund. It brings fund to €6bn after an initial transfer last year. The Government has pledged to create a new longer-term fund to save and invest future windfall corporation tax revenues. But the budget is in a surplus of €2.4bn when measured on a 12-month rolling basis, a more accurate indication of the state of the public finances. However, the Department of Finance believes it has an underlying deficit of approximately €4bn if it excludes “excess” corporation tax receipts, transfers to the reserve fund and proceeds from the disposal of bank equity.