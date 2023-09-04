Corporation tax receipts down by €1bn in August

Finance Minister Michael McGrath is looking to create two new funds to bank excess corporation tax receipts. Photo: PA

Corporation tax receipts were down €1bn in August, compared to last year, a higher-than-expected dip of 36pc that has contributed to a slight budget deficit.

But corporation tax receipts for the year to date stand at €12.7bn, 7.3pc higher than in the first eight months of 2022, making it the third-largest revenue stream after income tax and Vat.

“While a sharp decline had been expected, the drop was somewhat higher than anticipated, underlining the exceptional volatility in this tax head,” the Department of Finance said in its end-August Exchequer Returns.

The Exchequer makes up the bulk - around 75pc - of total government spending and revenue.

The fall in corporation tax - as well as a dip in capital and customs taxes - meant tax receipts for the month of August were down 16.6pc on the same month last year, at €5.3bn. Corporation tax made up €1.8bn, or around a third, of that amount.

Not all tax heads saw a drop in the month.

Income tax was up on the same month last year, while Vat was in line with August 2022 levels, Exchequer Returns show.

So far this year, overall tax revenue is 6.6pc higher than it was in the same period in 2022, at €53.1bn, with corporation tax making up just under a quarter of all receipts.

Income tax of €20.7bn has been collected so far this year, up 8.2pc on the same time last year. Vat receipts to end-August totalled €13.5bn, 11.2pc higher than last year, showing that consumer spending is holding up.

But customs receipts have fallen 9.3pc so far this year, to €360m, reflecting weaker global and Irish trade.

Non-tax revenue to end-August – which includes €0.6bn earned from the sale of State shares in AIB, Permanent TSB and Bank of Ireland – was €1bn lower than last year due to lower Central Bank surplus income and the timing of Nama’s surplus income payment.

Total, or gross, expenditure for the year amounted to €66.4bn. Gross voted expenditure - amounts approved by the Dáil - stood at €56.4bn, 9.5pc ahead of last year.

Higher spending, the dip in corporation tax and a one-off transfer to the national reserve fund has left the Exchequer with a small deficit of €0.3bn in the eight months to the end of August.

On a 12-month rolling basis, a better measure of the State’s finances, the Exchequer recorded a deficit of €1.6bn.

The data still leaves the Government on track to record a large Exchequer surplus this year, estimated at around €10bn.

But the Department of Finance estimates the “underlying” deficit - a measure that strips out excess corporation tax receipts - amounts to €8bn so far this year.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath is mulling the design and size of two new funds in which to bank excess corporation tax receipts.

He said this summer that he will set up a counter-cyclical infrastructure investment fund and a longer term sovereign wealth fund to help pay for future pensions.