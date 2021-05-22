| 6.2°C Dublin

Corporate tax Q&A – Plans for global rules doesn't mean one size fits all

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures during his remarks, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on, before a signing ceremony for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in the East Room of the White House on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.  The legislation, drafted in response to the increased violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community during the Coronavirus pandemic, will create a new position in the Department of Justice to focus on the rise in hate crimes and provide resources to federal, state, and local jurisdictions to better report cases. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images). Expand

Sarah Collins

The US has made new proposals for a global minimum corporate tax rate of “at least 15pc” in global talks led by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Does this mean Ireland will have to hike its corporate tax rate?

No. Tax rates remain a sovereign matter, and a global deal would be voluntary. However, it could reduce the tax benefits for large foreign multinationals located in Ireland – for example, if the US decides to apply a 15pc minimum tax to its companies operating abroad, via a 2.5pc top-up tax over and above Ireland’s rate. However, it could have benefits for Ireland’s domestic companies, which would continue to pay the 12.5pc rate.

