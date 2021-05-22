Corporate tax Q&A – Plans for global rules doesn't mean one size fits all

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures during his remarks, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on, before a signing ceremony for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in the East Room of the White House on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The legislation, drafted in response to the increased violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community during the Coronavirus pandemic, will create a new position in the Department of Justice to focus on the rise in hate crimes and provide resources to federal, state, and local jurisdictions to better report cases. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images).

The US has made new proposals for a global minimum corporate tax rate of “at least 15pc” in global talks led by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Does this mean Ireland will have to hike its corporate tax rate?

No. Tax rates remain a sovereign matter, and a global deal would be voluntary. However, it could reduce the tax benefits for large foreign multinationals located in Ireland – for example, if the US decides to apply a 15pc minimum tax to its companies operating abroad, via a 2.5pc top-up tax over and above Ireland’s rate. However, it could have benefits for Ireland’s domestic companies, which would continue to pay the 12.5pc rate.

But the EU has said it is going to make a global deal mandatory in 2023. Won’t that force a change in the tax rate? Not directly. The EU has no competence to raise tax rates. The European Commission said that it would bring the OECD deal into EU law in 2023. It will still be up to each country to tax its own multinationals, so it boils down to an Irish-American bunfight. What is more important is how the EU interprets the second plank of the OECD deal: a new way of calculating taxable profits. The bloc has said it intends to tax multinationals where they base their sales, assets (including intellectual property) and workforce, meaning taxes currently payable in Ireland may be booked elsewhere. What about Irish companies with multinational operations, such as Ryanair or CRH? It depends on whether they have operations in the US. President Biden’s ‘Made in America’ tax plan seeks to tax profits at 28pc and apply a minimum 21pc tax on US multinationals’ global income. Irish owned businesses in the US will follow domestic tax law but what they pay there can be offset against the tax they'll owe here. So is this the end of Ireland’s low-tax business model or not? The Government says low tax is no longer Ireland’s only offering, a position that was backed by US congressman Richard Neal yesterday. A lot is still riding on how the ‘Made in America’ plan changes as it makes its way through Congress, and how many countries sign up to the OECD deal this summer.