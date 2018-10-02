Corporate news drives Irish movers

A PROFIT warning from Ryanair sent its shares down 12pc in Dublin, and its London-listed rivals Easyjet and Aer Lingus owner International Airlines Group fell 6.5pc and 1.9pc respectively in response.

In contrast, shares in FBD were up strongly after it announced it was buying back a €70m bond from Fairfax Financial that had entitled the holder to a 19pc stake in the Dublin-listed insurer.

Meanwhile, Aryzta's shares powered ahead - as much as 33pc at one stage - after the Cuisine de France owner posted full-year results that showed a stabilising business after more two years of turmoil.

The Iseq was down slightly yesterday, at 6,494.65.

European shares generally rose on Monday as a new US-Mexico-Canada trade pact lifted some of the gloom over global trade. The eurozone's top stock index rose 0.4pc while Germany's trade-sensitive DAX climbed 0.8pc.

However, Italian stocks extended last Friday's slide as top EU officials weighed in on the government's budget plans.

Britain's top share index also lagged other European markets on Monday as investors kept one eye on developments over Brexit from the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference.

Gains in sterling on finance minister Philip Hammond's speech and a report of Brexit progress reined the FTSE 100 back.

Mr Hammond said the UK had the fiscal capacity to cope with leaving the European Union without any agreement, but believed the mood in Brussels was to reach a divorce deal.

His comments lifted the pound - and that in turn sent London shares lower.

