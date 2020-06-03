Coronavirus leaves Bulmers-maker C&C down €12m a month

C&C, whose brands include Bulmers and Five Lamps, is down €12m a month while pubs and restaurants across Ireland and the UK are closed.

The company has temporarily laid-off about 70pc of its staff and is receiving around €5m a month in supports from the Irish and UK governments.

This leaves it with an overall monthly cash burn of €7m.

The numbers highlight the scale of the challenge and of the response to the crisis. As well as supplying more than 35,000 licensed premises, the company also has a minority investment in Admiral Taverns, which owns more than 1,000 pubs across England and Wales. The virtual shutdown of the hospitality sector has "materially impacted" C&Cs business, it said in annual results yesterday. Prior to the onset of Covid-19, around 80pc of the group's revenue came from sales in pubs and restaurants. However the spread of the virus has resulted in an almost overnight change in consumer behaviour. In response to this, C&C, which last year recorded revenue of €1.7bn, has reallocated resources behind its 'take-home' offering. An "extensive" range of operational, financial and liquidity enhancing measures have been implemented to reduce costs, maximise cash flow and strengthen the group's balance sheet, the company said. It has suspended 2020 dividend to conserve cash. "We entered this crisis with a robust balance sheet and have further strengthened that position with additional liquidity enhancing actions," said Stewart Gilliland, C&C interim chairman. In the 12 months to February 29, adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation at C&C were €132m, an increase of 9pc on the prior year, while operating profit of €116.4m was up 10pc year on year.