Coronavirus leaves Bulmers-maker C&C down €12m a month

C&amp;C&rsquo;s brands have been hit Expand

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

C&C, whose brands include Bulmers and Five Lamps, is down €12m a month while pubs and restaurants across Ireland and the UK are closed.

The company has temporarily laid-off about 70pc of its staff and is receiving around €5m a month in supports from the Irish and UK governments.

This leaves it with an overall monthly cash burn of €7m.