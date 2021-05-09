| 13.4°C Dublin

Corkman raises $2m for waste water tech

Canada-based Patrick Kiely attracts Series A funding for Sentry

Patrick Kiely, founder of Sentry. Picture by Mel Maclaine

Patrick Kiely, founder of Sentry. Picture by Mel Maclaine

Patrick Kiely, founder of Sentry. Picture by Mel Maclaine

Patrick Kiely, founder of Sentry. Picture by Mel Maclaine

John Reynolds

Sentry, a maker of water sensors and a real-time treatment monitoring platform for them founded by Canada-based Corkman Patrick Kiely has raised $2m in Series A funding.

One of the investors, SKion Water is a provider of, and investor in, water technology and a subsidiary of SKion GmbH, the investment firm of Germany’s wealthiest woman, multi-billionaire heiress Susanne Klatten.

