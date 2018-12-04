Cork-based Flow Technology undergoes €150k system upgrade with Paradyn

Flow Technology has undergone a full IT network and system upgrade in a €150,000 solutions deal with Paradyn.

The Cork-based process engineering company has seen staff numbers grow in line with significant growth over the last five years; annual turnover has increased almost 10pc year-on-year since 2013.

Responding to increased customer demand, the 40-year-old firm invested in a second fabrication building earlier this year, increasing its capacity by 250pc.

Flow Technology creates specialist equipment and systems for the manufacturing sector across the biopharma, pharmaceutical, beverage, food and dairy industries.

As staff numbers have risen from 39 to 63 in the last number of years, the company saw the benefit in addressing its outdated IT infrastructure, not least to facilitate remote working.

Managing director Kevin Whooley said the new solution improves reliability and maintains a high level of security which improves overall business performance.

"A large proportion of our customer base are multinationals, making robust information security a critical prerequisite to working with them," he said.

"The improved mobility capability provides our onsite installation teams, some who are based permanently on customer sites, the ability to work remotely more efficiently and improves communication with our office-based teams and our customers."

