Cork whiskey maker gets €500,000 from Ornua chairman

Former Kerry Group executive and Ornua chairman Denis Cregan has pumped €500,000 into West Cork Distillers, whose brands include a range of whiskeys, as well as Two Trees gin and vodka.

Mr Cregan has been a director of the company since last December.

West Cork Distillers was founded in 2008 by John O'Connell, Dennis McCarthy, and Ger McCarthy.

Mr O'Connell is a former Kerry Group executive and also worked with Unilever.

Based in Skibbereen, the company previously secured backing from Setanta Sports co-founders Leonard Ryan and Michael O'Rourke, as well as their business partner Mark O'Meara.

However, the Danu Partners investment vehicle owned by the trio later sold their stake in the whiskey maker.

A company related to West Cork Distillers - West Cork Whiskey Distillers - raised €1.5m from investors in 2016. Those funds are believed to have been secured from private clients of Merrion Capital, which was acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald in 2018.

Mr Cregan is currently the non-executive chairman of dairy cooperative Ornua, whose brands include Kerrygold.

West Cork Distillers is also supported by the Irish Whiskey Growth Fund, whose backers include the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. It was the first fund established exclusively to lend to independent whiskey distilleries and other businesses in the sector in Ireland.

The fund was launched with an initial €10m of capital, which was available for whiskey stock financing loans.

The latest publicly-available set of accounts for West Cork Distillers show that it generated turnover of €26.8m in its 2018 financial year. That was up from €19.7m in the previous year.

Its operating profit hit €6.1m in the 2018 financial year, up from €4.7m a year earlier. Its pre-tax profit was €6m in 2018. The company has been profitable since soon after it was established.

The company now employs about 110 staff and sells into markets including the United States, Britain, Russia, and Latin America.

Mr O'Connell recently said that the business had not been negatively hit by the Covid pandemic. He has been nominated in the industry category for this year's EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition.

Irish Independent