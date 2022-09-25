Cork port looks to the future

From the top of one of the two new 50 metre high cranes at the Cork Container Terminal (CCT) at Ringaskiddy – named Mahain and Binne after two local folklore giants – the views over Cork Harbour are spectacular.

Landmarks that tell the story of Ireland’s economy dot the horizon right around the huge natural harbour. Challenges and opportunities are there to be seen on all sides from the brand new €18m cranes built by Liebherr in Killarney for the newly opened container port.

Huge lines of stacked containers await transportation below and wind turbines installed by the advanced pharma plants that ring the port turn in the breeze. Janssen, Pfizer and others have pumped massive investment into Ringaskiddy, creating thousands of jobs.

A huge cruise liner – the Seabourn Ovation – is visible at Cobh, beyond Haulbowline, an island still scarred by the wasteland left behind by the Irish Steel works and from where the Irish navy sends its ships to protect vast territorial waters.

The 690ft liner appears almost as tall in the distance as Cobh’s famous cathedral. It carries 600 passengers who each pay about €10,000 for one of its 300 suites on an “Ancient Seafarers” cruise, visiting castles and cathedrals at ports around Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Portugal.

They are the type of visitors who are unlikely to be overly concerned whether or not Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe raises the VAT rate on the hospitality sector from 9pc to 13.5pc in the Budget on Tuesday.

Far beneath the lattice steel floor of the crane gantry is pristine concrete across a 39 hectare site reclaimed from the sea using the spoil from dredging the harbour.

The new €89m container facility – which has been in operation since April but officially opened on Friday – has allowed the commercial semi-state port company to move 75pc of its business to Ringaskiddy, leaving 25pc at Tivoli Docks, the port further upriver in Cork city centre.

“This project took 17 years from start to finish,” explains Port of Cork Company CEO Eoin McGettigan. “Just three of those were building, the other 14 were planning.”

McGettigan joined in 2020 after a career in retail that saw him in senior executive roles in Musgraves, Dunnes and Lifestyle Sports, where he was CEO.

The opening of the new CCT is the first step in a plan that will transform both the port and the city, says McGettigan.

A proposed upgrading of the N28 road linking the new deep-water berth at Ringaskiddy to the motorway network will allow 400 trucks a day to use the new port’s full 330,000 20ft container equivalent (teu) capacity. For now though the new port will operate at 50pc capacity and smaller ships will continue to head for the city docks.

“We cannot bring all of that traffic through the little villages that are between here and the city. The sooner the road gets built the better from our perspective because it is a constraint on volume at this port.”

Building the road, which is at the site investigation stage, will ultimately create a massive opportunity for the city, he says.

“We’re occupying a big 160 acre footprint in the city centre that would be perfect for housing and other uses. But that can’t happen until the road is finished because we can’t operate at full capacity here without it.

“It’s an absolute no-brainer. If you look at what was done in Dublin with the docklands and the International Financial Services Centre it is fantastic, and Cork can do that. We want to get out of the city and we don’t believe there is a need for us to be in the city any more. And when the road to the port here is built, we can accelerate all of that.

“We can do it off our own resources, we don’t need any money from government. We just need that infrastructure to be built to enable us to get on with what we need to do.”

Two huge fully laden container ships – the Atlantis A from Southampton and the Elbtrader from Antwerp – sit at the new quayside below, which in the future will be lengthened further to accommodate a third ship.

Eoin McGettigan atop one of the new cranes at Cork Container Terminal. Photo: Fearghal O'Connor

Eoin McGettigan atop one of the new cranes at Cork Container Terminal. Photo: Fearghal O'Connor

“We are working on a master plan for the next 25 to 30 years and we can see we need to spend about another €250m to €300m in today’s money, before accounting for inflation. To do that we need to run a profitable port that will generate the cash.

"I think it can be done, especially because we can sell the land we vacate in the city centre.

“For infrastructure projects like this,” he says, sweeping his hand towards the new facility laid out all around us, “it’s difficult to raise the money.

“We get no state funding, so all of the money for this has to be generated from our own cash flow. This development was financed by debt. And because this is a state asset it can’t be pledged as collateral, so you have to persuade the bank that you’re going to be able to repay the debt out of cash flow.

"Dublin Port often complains that this is a limitation on the structure of the Irish approach to capitalising infrastructure companies. To some degree they are right.

“Our turnover is €40m and this cost €90m, two-and-a-half year’s turnover. That’s breaking the central bank mortgage borrowing rules right there,” he jokes.

On the eastern horizon, oil tanks at the Whitegate refinery stand like the sentinels of a fossil fuel industry awaiting its own distant demise. Oil tanker ships dock at the long port-operated refinery wharf, from where imported crude oil is pumped to the refinery. In the long term, as the world moves on from burning fossil fuels, McGettigan sees no real future for the port in this trade.

“We know that in 30 years’ time there will be no oil refinery out there if we are to meet our climate targets. We as a company need business that is carbon neutral to replace those fossil fuel generated revenues to have an overall mix of activities.”

Another fuel – liquified natural gas (LNG) – is currently in the headlines because of its role in staving off the energy crisis in Europe and Ireland’s decision not to build a facility to store it.

“As a state agency, obviously we’ve got to comply with government policy and government policy at the moment is not to progress an LNG storage facility.

"But the government has now announced a consultation process on this and we’ll be taking part in that because we do think if there is a transition fuel need for LNG that Cork Harbour is a good place for such a facility. The pipeline from the Kinsale gas field into the grid is just over there, meaning new permanent infrastructure would not be needed for something that is transitional.”

Before government policy changed, the port had carried out exploratory work around providing a floating LNG facility and it would be keen to be involved should policy change, says McGettigan.

Just a few weeks ago, huge metal parts from the now decommissioned gas field that sits just off the coast were landed on the new dock below.

But the real opportunity that lies ahead for the Port of Cork in the energy sector is as a support hub for the offshore wind and renewable sector, he says. McGettigan sees Cork Harbour as the ideal hub for the future provision of floating wind farms off the south and west coast.

“That’s a big play for us, but we as yet don’t know how much capital we have to allocate to it because the auctions haven’t happened yet.”

Further up river towards the city, the port has earmarked the former 160 acre Irish Fertilisers site it owns at Marino Point as a potential energy hub.

“We believe it is a perfect location for the generation of hydrogen from surplus wind power because there is already access to the gas network at the site, as well as deep water and rail connection.”

But a plan to relocate a fertiliser plant from the south docklands in Cork city centre – freeing up a tranche of development land – to a new facility at Marino Point shows just how challenging the delivery of big ambitious projects can be. The fertiliser plan is currently stalled in the planning process after objections from local residents.

“It looks like we won’t even know the outcome until next year. Meanwhile, they’re bagging fertiliser in the middle of Ireland’s second city,” says McGettigan.

He is concerned about Ireland’s ability to deliver on the big infrastructure projects that are needed for the transformation of the energy sector.

“I think we’re going to run into roadblocks with our current planning regime. We have a democratised planning regime, which I agree with and our history shows we should have that. But it takes too long. The process has to be streamlined to allow people voice their opinions but to have the process move faster.

"But the planning to put in this new port here at Ringaskiddy took 14 years, for example. That is too long if we’re going to hit our climate targets by 2030.”

Close to the new container dock, lines and lines of brand new cars, glinting in the sunshine, await transportation to showrooms around the country. Over half of the new cars sold in Ireland – always a strong economic barometer – are brought in through this port.

“Last year the numbers of cars coming through fell because of supply chain issues and shortages of components. But the manufacturers have moved away from JIT – just in time systems – to JIC – just in case systems – and have loaded up on stuff. And we’ve seen that here. Our car business here this year so far is up about 20pc, although I think that might taper off now.”

But there is another massive change evident each time a ship full of new cars pulls into the quayside: more and more of them are electric vehicles (EVs).

“EVs didn’t really feature for us just three years ago, and now about 15pc to 20pc of the cars coming in here are electric.”

A pilot boat chugs across the bay in front. Every big ship that comes into the bay must be met by one of the port’s 16 pilots, who clamber up rope ladders on to the huge container ships in order to take control from the captain before they enter the harbour.

“The tidal situation here is too idiosyncratic, so our guys have to get on to the ships to bring them in and out of the harbour.”

It illustrates one of the many fragilities at the heart of the world’s supply chains.

“During Covid we had a big exposure if too many of them were to have caught it at once. In fairness to them they worked in bubbles that meant no more than two of them were in contact with each other.”

A distinctive green Evergreen container has been unloaded on to the quayside. It’s a reminder that when one of that company’s huge freighters blocked the Suez Canal, gumming up the world’s logistics for weeks, it contained some cargo destined for Cork. In Odesa too, when the war broke out, a Cork-bound container ship was blockaded when Russia invaded.

Brexit, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have all played havoc with supply chains, but things have improved somewhat, says McGettigan.

“As a smaller port we can be a bit more nimble than a bigger port, but there is no doubt still a lot of turmoil in the shipping industry.”

He fearlessly steps down the exposed steel staircase from the crane cabin. The walkways along the gantry are safe but not for the faint hearted. He has climbed lofty heights before, rising to the top of the ranks at Musgraves, Dunnes and Lifestyle. But none has brought the varied challenges of running a busy, expanding port.

"Of all the companies that I've been the CEO of, this is the smallest by some way. But actually, it's the most fascinating because this business touches so many things."