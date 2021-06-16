| 12.3°C Dublin

Cork farmers fail to limit AIB biofuel loan repayment demand

John Mulligan

Six Co Cork farmers who were part of a group that borrowed almost €2.3m from AIB in 2008 with plans to build a biofuel processing plant in Co Tipperary have failed in efforts to prevent the bank from seeking any judgment in excess of €1.1m against them following a High Court appeal.

The six farmers are Anthony McCarthy, Maurice O’Donovan, Daniel Joseph O’Sullivan, James O’Donovan, Stephen Shorten and Roy Kingston.

A total of 10 farmers originally came together informally about 20 years ago to grow rapeseed to produce oil to service the growing biodiesel market. In 2004, they established a company to pursue the venture, called Gro Oil.

