Cork-based Starcircle to create 100 jobs

Starcircle, a Cork-based recruitment company, is creating 100 new jobs.

The roles, most of which will be based in Ireland, will be a mix of hybrid and remote opportunities.

The positions will be for a variety of roles from product, technology, and marketing to advisory and project management.

The company said it is also keen to secure talent in its key market of the United States.

Starcircle, whose clients include Marvel, Facebook, Amazon, Epic Games, Sonos, Dropbox, Doordash and Paypal, says it is “particularly successful” at supporting clients who need to recruit at scale.

The international market is a “key focus” for its continued business growth, the company said in a statement.

Starcircle’s chief executive James Galvin added that the company’s expansion is aligned to how talent acquisition has become a top priority for CEOs across the globe.

“The big challenge is that over 85pc of the talent pool is passive and not easily identified,” he said.

“We’re changing the way that top companies engage with talent. We go beyond job descriptions to identify high potential candidates that would otherwise have gone overlooked.”

“At Starcircle, we are developing a better way of sourcing talent, one that is enabled by technology, informed by data and guided by expertise,” Mr Galvin said.

The company has received support from Enterprise Ireland, which, it said, has enabled the business to rapidly expand to meet the demand of its international clients.

“Starcircle is a pioneering Irish company developing innovative talent sourcing solutions for clients across the globe,” Martin Corkery, regional director for the South and South East at Enterprise Ireland, said.

“Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Starcircle over the past seven years and we are delighted at the positive news for the company.”