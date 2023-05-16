Cook Medical cutting jobs worldwide as supply chain issues bite

US medical devices company Cook Medical is cutting jobs for first time in its 60-year history, laying off 4pc of its global workforce.

The firm, which employs more than 800 people at its European base in Limerick, told employees by email yesterday evening that it would be cutting its worldwide headcount by 500.

Cook president Pete Yonkman said affected US employees would receive an email between 1pm and 2pm Tuesday, while workers in other countries would hear from senior leadership “as quickly as possible”.

All hybrid and onsite employees who can work from home have been asked not to come into their workplaces for the remainder of the week, according to a statement from the company.

“We acknowledge that there is no perfect way to communicate this decision in a global, hybrid work environment,” the message said.

“Please know that we put thoughtful consideration into every step of the process, keeping the needs of impacted employees at the center of our efforts.”

Cook did not indicate how much it was paying in redundancy but said it would comply with local laws and regulations.

No hourly manufacturing or distribution workers will be let go, however, which could reduce the impact on Cook’s Irish workforce.

Cook’s Limerick facility provides about 10pc of the Indiana-based company’s total global manufacturing capacity.

The company statement cited supply chain issues as one of the reasons behind the redundancies and said Cook’s leadership had developed a new medium-term plan for dealing with the changed environment.

It said the first two years of the five-year plan would focus on streamlining operations and finding financial efficiencies to help fund growth during the latter stages of the plan.

The company did not disclose its financial objectives in the statement, however.

Cook has been in Limerick since 1996 when it opened a manufacturing base there to complement its existing operation in Denmark.

The Limerick facility grew over two and a half decades to become one of Cook’s most important locations.

The company opened an innovation centre in Limerick in 2013, giving its large team of engineers a state-of-the-art facility to conduct medical device research and development in the European sector.

Cook is a family-owned firm with 12,000 employees. Its sells clinical products in 135 countries.