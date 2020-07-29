| 11°C Dublin

Contract agreed for Covid-19 vaccine test

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan Expand

Close

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

Dublin-listed Open Orphan has won a contract to conduct a trial into a vaccine for Covid-19.

The deal is with Codagenix and 48 adults will volunteer for the clinical trial.

Hvivo, part of Open Orphan, will conduct the tests for Codagenix at a quarantine facility in London.

The vaccine, CodaVax-Covid, replicates very slowly, but contains all Sars-Cov-2 proteins.

It has the potential to induce broad antibody, cellular and mucosal immunity with a single intra-nasal dose, according to a statement from Open Orphan.

Phase one of the study is due to start in early autumn, with initial data expected by the end of this year. The study will include a second dose as a surrogate viral challenge on day 28.

Sybil Tasker, chief medical officer of Codagenix, said: "Based on our animal data, we expect this vaccine to be effective with a single dose, but will also evaluate a repeat dose to assess potential for boosting and as a model for protection from wildtype challenge."

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which, because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

The company was founded in 2017 with the aim of becoming a leading specialist contract research pharmaceutical services business.

In May, Open Orphan raised £12m (€13.4m) via an oversubscribed share placing.

Last year it acquired Venn Life Sciences in a reverse take-over, and in January it completed the merger with Hvivo.

Commenting on the contract win, Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: "We are proud to be conducting this phase one study for Codagenix, a leader in their field, as it will help bring a promising vaccine candidate to the public to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic as quickly as possible."

Irish Independent