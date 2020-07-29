Contract agreed for Covid-19 vaccine test

Dublin-listed Open Orphan has won a contract to conduct a trial into a vaccine for Covid-19.

The deal is with Codagenix and 48 adults will volunteer for the clinical trial.

Hvivo, part of Open Orphan, will conduct the tests for Codagenix at a quarantine facility in London.

The vaccine, CodaVax-Covid, replicates very slowly, but contains all Sars-Cov-2 proteins.

It has the potential to induce broad antibody, cellular and mucosal immunity with a single intra-nasal dose, according to a statement from Open Orphan.

Phase one of the study is due to start in early autumn, with initial data expected by the end of this year. The study will include a second dose as a surrogate viral challenge on day 28.

Sybil Tasker, chief medical officer of Codagenix, said: "Based on our animal data, we expect this vaccine to be effective with a single dose, but will also evaluate a repeat dose to assess potential for boosting and as a model for protection from wildtype challenge."

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which, because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

The company was founded in 2017 with the aim of becoming a leading specialist contract research pharmaceutical services business.

In May, Open Orphan raised £12m (€13.4m) via an oversubscribed share placing.

Last year it acquired Venn Life Sciences in a reverse take-over, and in January it completed the merger with Hvivo.

Commenting on the contract win, Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: "We are proud to be conducting this phase one study for Codagenix, a leader in their field, as it will help bring a promising vaccine candidate to the public to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic as quickly as possible."

Irish Independent