Contactless payments available at Electric Picnic bars and vendors for the first time

Electric Picnic goers won't have to worry about getting their notes wet in the (inevitable) downpours as contactless payments are available at the event for the first time.

All of the festival's bars will offer the service, as well as many of the food vendors and merchandise stalls.

The initiative follows a report from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) which reveals that consumers are turning more to debit cards and contactless payments.

In its latest quarterly bulletin, the CBI said that the number of debit-card transactions has increased rapidly in Ireland.

The research showed that there has also been a marked slowdown in the volume and value of ATM withdrawals since 2016.

Group Brands Director at AIB, Mark Doyle, said the #EPonTap campaign focuses on "helping customer spend less time managing cash and more time doing what they love".

The contactless theme will be brought to life, highlighting the campaign, with interactive ticket giveaways pre-festival, and a dating-themed contactless experience at the festival itself.

Melvin Benn, Electric Picnic Festival, said: "We constantly strive to improve the experience and convenience of our festival goers, and we think this is the perfect partnership to encompass that ethos."

Online Editors