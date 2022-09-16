Consumers reduce spending in pubs and off-licences amid cost-of-living crisis

Spending in pubs and off-licences fell by 8% last month, according to AIB

Consumer spending rose by 0.8pc in August but the number of transactions fell by 55,000 last month. This pointed to the impact of inflation on purchasing decisions, according to the latest AIB Spend Trend for August.

Consumers spent over €87m a day throughout the month of August.

Among all age groups, spending in pubs and off-licences fell the most in August. Spend was down 8pc compared to July.

Clothing, groceries and homeware spending declined by 3pc, with restaurants down 1pc.

However, consumers were investing in electronics – August spend for this category rose by 5pc. Health and beauty purchases also rose by 2pc.

AIB reported that some age brackets reduced spending across the month, with those aged 25- 34 reducing spending by 1.5pc in August.

People in the 35-55 age bracket also spent 0.3pc less than the month before.

“This could be an indicator of inflation’s impact on purchasing decisions. Those with less in savings - typically younger people - will be particularly influenced by rising costs,” said Joe Brennan, head of SME banking.

However, some age groups recorded an increase in spending last month.

Those aged 18-24 were spending 2.6pc more in August, while those aged 65+ spent 2.4pc more in August compared to July. Consumers aged 65 and over focused their spending on airline travel and hotels.

The data, which was compiled from over 1 million card transactions by Irish consumers last month, also revealed that digital wallet payments were up 3pc.

“They are now spending nearly €13 million euro a day by tapping their phones and watches,” said Mr Brennan.

“This is equivalent to nearly one in every seven euro during the month being spent via a digital wallet.”