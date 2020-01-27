Consumers are more upbeat in January
Consumers are more confident this month than they were in December, with almost half of them expecting to benefit from bigger pay packets in 2020, according to the latest Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse.
The survey of 1,000 households and 2,000 businesses in Ireland, which is undertaken in conjunction with the European Commission, also found that companies across the industrial and services sectors expect their export order books to strengthen this year.
The optimism comes after a resounding Conservative victory in the UK's general election last month gave a clearer pathway to Brexit, and other international trade concerns eased.
But despite the improvement in confidence this month compared to December, consumers and businesses here are still only as optimistic as they were a year ago.
The overall Economic Pulse reading was 86.1 points in January, compared to 83 in December, and 1.8 points lower than a year ago.
"The survey findings suggest that households and firms have put Brexit on the back-burner for now but as the negotiations about the new relationship between the UK and the EU are just getting going, it is really only the end of the beginning," said Bank of Ireland group chief economist Loretta O'Sullivan.
"Reflecting this, sentiment is below where it was a year ago and remains well off pre-referendum highs," she added.
The post-Christmas sales also contributed to an improvement in the buying climate, according to Bank of Ireland. Just over one-third of consumers considered it a good time to purchase big-ticket items.
