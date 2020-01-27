Consumers are more upbeat in January

Consumers are more confident this month than they were in December, with almost half of them expecting to benefit from bigger pay packets in 2020, according to the latest Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse.

The survey of 1,000 households and 2,000 businesses in Ireland, which is undertaken in conjunction with the European Commission, also found that companies across the industrial and services sectors expect their export order books to strengthen this year.

The optimism comes after a resounding Conservative victory in the UK's general election last month gave a clearer pathway to Brexit, and other international trade concerns eased.

But despite the improvement in confidence this month compared to December, consumers and businesses here are still only as optimistic as they were a year ago.

