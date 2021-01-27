Consumer sentiment hammered in January after Brexit bump

Resilient: Austin Hughes of KBC Bank said people are learning to live with the virus

The mood of Irish consumers darkened in January due to the spike in Covid cases and the new lockdown imposed on the country.

The consumer sentiment index produced by KBC Bank recorded a bigger fall in the first month of the year than in the US, UK and the rest of the European Union.

Results from the survey suggest the pre-Christmas Brexit deal may have given a limited boost to consumers in January.

Instead, the explosive trajectory of the virus has dominated the mood of consumers.

The KBC Bank Irish consumer sentiment index dropped to 64.9 in January, from 74.6 in December.

This reversed gains that were seen in December.

Covid concerns also mean this month’s reading is well below the 85.5 reading for January last year, which was the highest seen in 2020. The drop in Irish consumer sentiment this January was relatively large in comparison to that seen in other countries.

KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes said: “Although the drop in sentiment in Ireland was clearly larger than in many other economies, it can still be argued that the decline here may be somewhat smaller than might have been feared.”

He said that expectations of the rollout of vaccinations, coupled with a greater economic capacity to live with the virus, curbed the extent of the fall in Irish consumer confidence in January.

“However, compared to most other economies, the change in the momentum of the virus and related restrictions on economic activity was particularly sharp in Ireland between the December and January sentiment survey periods,” said Mr Hughes.

The Brexit agreement gave a small boost to confidence as it removed the risk of a “cliff edge” move to tariffs and increased trade tensions.

One question asked as part of the sentiment survey found that 35pc of consumers felt the agreement reached in late December between the EU and UK had lessened their concerns about the economic outlook.

But a marginally larger 40pc did not feel the deal had eased their concerns.

The economist noted that the impact of the pandemic on the Irish economy has so far been less harsh than feared.

Mr Hughes said the survey shows some evidence of increased consumer resilience and a greater capacity to live with the virus.

This hints that policy interventions may have the capacity to boost sentiment and spending in the economy, he said.

Meanwhile, the value of payments on contactless cards passed €1bn for the first time in December.

Some €36.5m a day was spent on the cards, which allow people to pay without having to enter a Pin.

More than two million transactions each day in December were recorded, according to the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

