Consumer mood starts to wilt as inflation hits income

Post-pandemic rebound reverses to a gloomy 51.3 – down 4.1 points on May

Households and businesses are in much better shape than in 2007, with lower debt levels and far higher savings. Photo: Depositphotos Expand

Jon Ihle

Consumer sentiment is “backpedalling” with one-third of households saying they are just making ends meet, according to Bank of Ireland’s latest Economic Pulse index.

The monthly survey found that the post-pandemic rebound in confidence has gone into reverse as people brace for interest rate hikes as inflation continues to climb.

