Consumer mood starts to wilt as inflation hits income

Consumer sentiment is “backpedalling” with one-third of households saying they are just making ends meet, according to Bank of Ireland’s latest Economic Pulse index.

The monthly survey found that the post-pandemic rebound in confidence has gone into reverse as people brace for interest rate hikes as inflation continues to climb.

The overall index reading fell 3.9 points in June to 78.8, which was 11 points lower than June 2021.

But the consumer portion of the indicator was far gloomier at 51.3, with one-third of households saying they are just making ends meet, according to Bank of Ireland’s latest Economic Pulse index – its second lowest reading – down 4.1 points on May and 24.8 lower than a year ago.

“Global markets have been volatile lately as energy sanctions on Russia have been broadened and as the major central banks up the ante in their fight against inflation,” Bank of Ireland chief economist Loretta O’Sullivan said.

“Irish households have been jumpy too, with the Consumer Pulse backpedalling in June after rallying in May.”

Bank of Ireland said consumer price inflation was putting households in an income squeeze, with one in three reporting they were just making ends meet, up from one in four at the start of the year.

Lower-income households were hardest hit, with just over half saying they were experiencing financial stress.

Likewise, Goodbody said in its quarterly economic Health Check that inflation is now “eating into household incomes”, prompting the stockbroker to bring down its forecast for domestic growth next year from 3.3pc to 2.5pc.

“Inflation is now the biggest near-term concern,” said Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary. “Like the US and UK, inflation in Ireland is expected to approach 10pc by the end of the summer, real earnings are expected to fall by up to 4pc in 2022, the biggest fall since the aftermath of the [financial crisis].”

However, households and businesses are in much better shape than in 2007, with lower debt levels and far higher savings to shield them from the twin challenges of higher prices and higher borrowing costs, he said.

Indeed, the overall economic picture is mixed and several other indicators point to resilience in the Irish economy, according to Goodbody.

GDP is back above pre-pandemic levels due to a strong multinational sector, domestic spending has rallied and there is full employment.

All this is contributing to one of the strongest expansions in the eurozone, with Goodbody still forecasting the Irish economy to grow 4.7pc this year, despite a slight pull back in consumer spending.

Goodbody also noted a small pick-up in lending to businesses as government Covid supports expired – a sign firms are responding to increased demand with investment.

These positive factors have contributed to a strong position in the public finances, with a budget surplus now “in sight”, Mr O’Leary said.

He added that he expected Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to use some of the firepower from strong tax receipts to help ease the cost-of-living crisis with “targeted supports”, echoing last week’s quarterly economic commentary from the Economic and Social Research Institute.