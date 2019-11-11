Construction slows at rate last recorded in Ireland's bailout years

Construction activity is falling at its sharpest rate since the depth of Ireland's financial bailout - and Brexit takes the blame.

Those are the central findings in today's Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). The monthly report assesses the rate of change in building activity across residential, commercial and civil engineering sectors.

Throughout Ireland's recovery since exiting the EU-IMF bailout at the end of 2013, the monthly PMI has registered consistent growth, with figures almost always remaining above 50, the mark dividing growth from contraction.

But for the second straight month, the volume of building activity is shrinking. The index fell to an overall reading in October of 46.2, down from 48.3 in September.

