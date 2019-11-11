Construction slows at rate last recorded in Ireland's bailout years
Construction activity is falling at its sharpest rate since the depth of Ireland's financial bailout - and Brexit takes the blame.
Those are the central findings in today's Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). The monthly report assesses the rate of change in building activity across residential, commercial and civil engineering sectors.
Throughout Ireland's recovery since exiting the EU-IMF bailout at the end of 2013, the monthly PMI has registered consistent growth, with figures almost always remaining above 50, the mark dividing growth from contraction.
But for the second straight month, the volume of building activity is shrinking. The index fell to an overall reading in October of 46.2, down from 48.3 in September.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The last time the index plumbed the mid-40s was June 2013, when Ireland was struggling to rebuild its credit rating and resume borrowing on markets at affordable rates. In contrast, today the State holds a strong and stable credit outlook among rating agencies as European lending rates hover at historic lows.
That hasn't stopped builders from delaying or reducing their construction activities since August as, amid tight lending rules, Dublin property prices are static or declining.
In another sign of slowing activity, the level of builders' new orders also fell last month below 50 - to 48.8 - for the first time since mid-2013.
Ulster Bank chief economist Simon Barry attributed the "further loss of momentum in Irish construction activity" to a familiar culprit, Brexit jitters.
He suggested growth could resume in line with improved prospects of an orderly, gradual British departure from the EU following the European Commission's second extension of the Brexit deadline to the end of January.
"Respondents linked this decline to Brexit uncertainty as anecdotes from the survey highlight that concerns about Brexit impacts continue to weigh on activity and sentiment regarding the sector's prospects," Mr Barry said.
"In this context, the recent easing of concerns regarding the Brexit crash-out risk may offer some support for construction confidence and activity in the months ahead."
Mr Barry noted that the figures for each sector of construction activity "painted a disappointing picture".
Commercial construction fell for a second month running in October and, as with the overall figure, to its lowest level since June 2013.
Housing construction continues to grow, but at a pace last seen in early 2015. Its measure fell from 52.9 in September to 51.3 last month.
A swathe of property analysts have pared back their forecasts for 2019 housing construction. At the start of the year, many expected the number of new houses and apartments to exceed 23,000 - still far short of the 35,000 estimated by some economists as necessary to meet demand. Many now expect new 2019 to reach only 21,000 units.
Irish Independent