Construction facing crisis as prices continue to soar

  • Fears that Roadbridge will just be the first casualty as inflation wipes out profits
  • Social housing sector could take hit as builders avoid fixed-price contracts
Wafer-thin profit margins are turning into losses on many building jobs Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

The Irish construction sector is facing a growing crisis as the price of many materials rocket and firms get increasingly nervous about taking on fixed price contracts in an inflationary environment.

Wafer-thin profit margins are turning into losses on many jobs, Government agencies and contracting authorities are delaying projects hoping costs will fall and contractors are reluctant to sign new fixed-price contracts because the price of materials is rising so fast.

