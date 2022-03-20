Construction facing crisis as prices continue to soar

The Irish construction sector is facing a growing crisis as the price of many materials rocket and firms get increasingly nervous about taking on fixed price contracts in an inflationary environment.

Wafer-thin profit margins are turning into losses on many jobs, Government agencies and contracting authorities are delaying projects hoping costs will fall and contractors are reluctant to sign new fixed-price contracts because the price of materials is rising so fast.

Several senior construction industry sources told the Sunday Independent there is growing fear that the receivership of civil-engineering focused Roadbridge last week is a sign of more trouble to come.

At least one other big player in the sector is working through similar significant issues, said a number of sources.

“They need the time and space to try and work through these issues but public sector contracts are the main problem,” said one well-placed source.

Other insiders reported huge reluctance among building contractors to take on fixed-price contracts with some saying firms are deliberately putting unrealistically higher prices on tender bids to avoid winning jobs as further rises in the price of materials are inevitable.

The increased cost of diesel since the war began in Ukraine is having a major impact on companies which – like Roadbridge – have large fleets of construction machinery and diggers, said Brian Coogan, CEO of the Irish Plant Contractors Association.

“Roadbridge had a fleet of about 500 machines. Its fuel bill went from less than €300,000 per week to almost €700,000. When you can’t control your costs that is a big problem.”

The Roadbridge receivership and the 650 jobs under threat at the firm may be just the start of the damage. Coogan said: “There’s almost €40m owed to subcontractors and maybe 400 more jobs threatened by this.”

Across the building sector, subcontractors were also facing increasing difficulties getting timely payments from bigger contractors of so-called retention money – money held back in major contracts to cover unforeseen issues, said Coogan.

“You’re supposed to get that money back within two or three months of the completion of a job but in some instances it is now taking up to two years. For subcontractors this may well be their profit,” he said.

Another construction expert said the shutdowns caused by Covid had led to serious pressure between clients, developers and subcontractors.

“A lot of this has been sorted out by negotiation rather than the legal route but it has left everything very, very tight,” he said.

Housebuilders, particularly those in fixed-price contracts for social and affordable housing projects, are also being hit.

“There is a lot of heat coming on,” said a housebuilding source. “Timber went from about €285 a cubic metre to just under €600. And our timber suppliers have now told us that 48pc of the stock comes from Russia and is now under threat and could drive up prices even further.”

Firms building private housing are releasing new units to the market only when they are well advanced to avoid taking a hit on prices, he said. But contracts for affordable housing units are signed long in advance with set prices, and housing bodies are refusing to budge, said a knowledgeable source. Prices for Part V social housing – often agreed up to three years in advance – are also now not covering the cost of building.

“If you are doing those types of contracts with a guaranteed buyer at the other side you were probably looking at between 8pc and 12pc margins. That has been eroding now pretty lively so they are trying to get them done and handed over and get out of Dodge now as quick as they can,” said the source.

“But what is going to happen is that the housebuilders that have been doing this stuff up to now are going to start refusing to take on contracts with housing bodies and local authorities and they are going to find it hard to get anyone to build the product.

“If these increased costs cannot be controlled, well you are just not going to find builders who are going to be willing to be locked into those types of long deals. The alternative is to go back to public procurement to build houses again and that is flawed in so many ways and will add multiples to the cost.”

The chief executive of another high-profile construction-related firm that relies on the commercial sector for business said his firm was also facing difficulties. Issues had arisen with one project but the current environment meant the firm had little room for manoeuvre, he said.

“There are no profit margins on any projects coming to the market right now. Materials have gone up and labour has gone up, Covid has slowed down work that was on critical timelines. If one guy on a team gets Covid then it can knock out a crew of 10 or 20 and that can push a programme.

“The contractor is having to swallow a lot of the extra cost. Any profits we had on jobs have been quickly eroded to the point where we’re pivoting away from tendering. We’re going to consolidate, review the order book and get away from the bigger sized projects.”

Inflation is also putting pressure on wages in the sector. A large number of bricklayers last week protested outside Liberty Hall in a sign of mounting dissatisfaction among workers.

“Our city is full of cranes and yet we are still fearful,” the crowd was told. “Fearful of not having PAYE employment, fearful of having to work for subbies, fearful of being out of work – the fear of a downturn and having to go through all that hell again. Conditions are getting no better [and we] are working for the same prices we were getting 20 years ago.”