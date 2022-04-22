Construction costs soar 13.4pc in 2021

Construction costs soared by more than 13pc last year, the SCSI says

Construction prices rose 13.4pc last year, according to chartered surveyors, on the back of rising materials, fuel and labour costs.

Labour shortages in the construction sector and the high demand for projects is adding to more expensive materials and fuel, according to a survey from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

Tender prices were up 8pc in the rest of Leinster, outside Dublin, while Connacht and Ulster recorded price rise of 4pc. In Dublin and Munster, tender prices were up 6pc.

Russia's war in Ukraine is set to drive costs even higher in 2022, the survey of around 200 SCSI professionals found.

“The main reasons for current price inflation are high price volatility across a range of building materials - particularly insulation, cement, plasterboard metals and fuel - labour shortages and the extremely high demand for projects across all tiers as the industry continues to readjust in the wake of the Covid crisis,” said Kevin Brady, chair of the SCSI’s quantity surveying group.

“It’s clear Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having an impact on the price of materials previously sourced from the region especially steel and base metals while it has also led to a dramatic increase in fuel and energy costs.

“This is a huge concern for all within the building trade.”

A sectoral employment order for the construction sector came into effect in February, which is set to increase minimum pay for builders.

SCSI vice president Kevin James said there was a “nervousness” within the industry about tendering for new contracts because of the risk of price hikes.

“Some contracting firms are no longer accepting previous contract risks due to material inflation and are either delaying jobs or selecting jobs where the client is taking on the risk. This is particularly apparent in the private sector.”

The SCSI is calling on the government to build in “price variation” measures to public sector contracts, so that contractors can “respond to the frequent increase of material prices facing the market at present and ensure more balanced risk pricing”.

Similar measures were introduced for new post-Covid contracts, Mr James said.

He also called on the government to “address planning permission issues and improve public procurement procedures”.