Conroy strikes €7m partnership to develop Monaghan gold mine

CONROY Gold and Natural Resources says a joint venture agreement could see gold mined near Clontibret, Co Monaghan, within four years.

The Irish firm led by industry veteran Richard Conroy has reached heads of agreement for a €7m joint venture with Anglo Asian Mining, a London-based company that operates gold, copper and silver mines in the central Asian nation of Azerbaijan.

Conroy Gold's shares nearly doubled in the initial hour of trade yesterday on London's AIM exchange. They closed at 21 pence each, still up 40pc.

Under terms of the deal, Anglo Asian will invest at least €4m in developing a gold mine at Conroy's key site southeast of Clontibret. It plans to spend €3m pursuing prospects at other Conroy Gold-licensed sites stretching from Slieve Glah in Co Cavan across the Border to Clay Lake in Co Armagh.

Anglo Asian will receive an initial 17.5pc stake in three newly created joint venture companies. If it invests the full €7m envisaged, this stake will increase to 55pc. It also will receive warrants for Conroy Gold shares that, if the joint venture is fully completed, would convert into a 7.45pc stake in Conroy Gold itself.

Yesterday's share rise valued Conroy Gold at £5.5m (€6.1m), a two-year high.

Mr Conroy said his firm had already identified gold deposits exceeding 500,000 ounces within a two-square-kilometre site. He said Anglo Asian's money and expertise would help Conroy Gold to find "many millions more".

He concedes he's been saying this for years - but sees the deal as a watershed moment.

"People will be reasonably sceptical. But we believe in doing things slowly and getting the results," Mr Conroy said in an interview.

"A partner is coming in to do the work necessary to confirm our findings and hopefully to bring in a mine. You can never guarantee anything, but we've made a lot of progress."

He says the two firms' geologists will work side by side in exploratory drilling for 18 months, then seek planning permission for a mine.

"It'll be another 18 months on top of that before you get excavation into the ground for mining the ore. So yes, 2024 is a fairly realistic target."

Mr Conroy said Anglo Asian's directors have visited the Clontibret site and his own firm's board in Dublin several times in the past year.

"These people are specialist gold miners," he said. "So they are a very welcome addition, not only financially but for their expertise and the technical team they will bring to Ireland."

Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri said the deal was "designed to minimise risk to the company". It would "retain a significant interest in the licences even if it decides to proceed no further after this initial expenditure" of €4m at Clontibret. The warrants "will enable us to benefit from any increase in the share price of Conroy Gold", he said.

Anglo Asian said it has deposited €250,000 into a segregated account to fund the start of its Irish work. This will be doubled once the agreement is signed and regularly topped up.

A committee composed equally of Anglo Asian and Conroy Gold directors will oversee the venture. Anglo Asian said the deal "will immediately add gold resources to our inventory and there is a well-defined path to production at Clontibret".

Anglo Asian's own AIM-listed shares traded higher for much of yesterday but closed 0.75pc lower at 132 pence.

Irish Independent