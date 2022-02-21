Conroy Gold partner discovers drill hole results ‘of great significance’

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources says results from a hole drilled at a site in county Monaghan is “of great significance as it represents the widest gold intersection drilled to date at Clontibret.”

Demir Export, Conroy Gold’s joint venture partner in the area, drilled two holes last year (TW001 and TW005) as part of its due diligence programme prior to entering into a joint venture agreement with Conroy Gold.

The drillhole locations and targets were designed by Demir Export and all technical work was undertaken by an independent geological consultant.

Drillhole TW001 was designed as validation of a Conroy Gold drillhole and corroborated not only the known grams per tonne of gold, but also targeted the deeper stockwork zone mineralisation that had not yet been tested at depth in this area of the deposit, Conroy Gold said in a statement.

The board of Conroy Gold believes the new discovery of stockwork mineralisation in TW001 is “of great significance as it represents the widest gold intersection drilled to date at Clontibret.”

Drillhole TW005 tested the stockwork in an undrilled area and intercepted 19.7m grading 0.3 grammes of gold per tonne. This confirms the potential to expand the existing resource towards the southwest of the deposit.

“The due diligence and validation drillholes completed by Demir Export have confirmed and added to the understanding of the Clontibret gold deposit built up by Conroy Gold,” Professor Richard Conroy, chairman of Conroy Gold, said.

“The board believes that the confirmation of the gold grades encountered in the lode zone and the discovery of the widest gold intercept yet at Clontibret in the stockwork zone indicates there is the potential to increase the overall gold content of the deposit.”

He added that Demir Export has the expertise and the financial resources “not only to bring the Clontibret gold deposit to construction ready status and into operation as a mine, but also to advance the significant gold potential of the other licences along the gold trend to the same status.”

Conroy Gold has been active in the Monaghan area since 1996. The company is also involved in exploration for gold in Finland and elsewhere in Ireland.

The company agreed the joint venture deal with Demir Export last November.