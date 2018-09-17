Not content with being one of the world’s greatest MMA fighters, Conor McGregor has turned entrepreneur and brought out his own line of whiskey.

Conor McGregor launches new whiskey range - with a special nod to his hometown

Paying homage to his hometown of Crumlin in Dublin 12, the brand is named ‘Proper No. 12’.

Eire Born Spirits announced the launch of the drink, with McGregor the founder, chairman and majority owner of the company.

“I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today,” he said.

“It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from.

“It’s proper Irish whiskey and 12 is my hometown.

“Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose.

“I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all,” he added.

While several Irish whiskey makers sought out the fighter’s endorsement over the years, McGregor wanted to show his love for Ireland by creating his own and hopes it will “make his country proud”.

The whiskey has been years in the making.

He was originally planning on branding the drink with his moniker ‘Notorious’, however this idea was later dropped due to issue being taken him trying to register the trademark across Europe.

Carlow Brewing Company previously launched Notorious Red IPA pale ale and it was claimed another drink with a similar name would be confusing to the public.

McGregor teamed up with master distiller David Elder to create his own drink and went through several different versions before the MMA star was satisfied the taste was just right.

“We created close to 100 blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend,” he said.

“We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey and I’m excited to share it with the world.”

Proper No. 12 will first be available in Ireland and the United States with further expansion planned for 2019.

“Proper No. 12’s global launch expression is a blend of the finest golden grain and single malt,” the company said when describing the beverage.

“[It] is complex and sophisticated yet smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood.

“McGregor, being the perfectionist that he is, took a detailed, time-intensive approach to creating his whiskey,” they added.

