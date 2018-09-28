Conor McGregor facing fresh brand battle over his FAST fitness programme name

Mixed martial arts superstar, Conor McGregor is facing more potential brand woes in his plans to expand his money-making brand across Europe.

Mixed martial arts superstar, Conor McGregor is facing more potential brand woes in his plans to expand his money-making brand across Europe.

Last month, McGregor's plans to obtain a trademark for his planned ‘Notorious’ whiskey came unstuck after he withdrew his trademark application for the whiskey in the face of opposition from a Carlow brewer who had already secured the trademark for ‘Notorious'.

McGregor subsequently launched his whiskey, settling on his second choice name, 'Proper No Twelve' for the brand.

Now, McGregor’s firm, McGregor Sports & Entertainment Ltd is facing fresh opposition in its plans to register the McGregor F.A.S.T brand across Europe.

McGregor - who is set to add millions to his coffers next week with the fight in Las Vegas against the reigning and undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov - sells his Fighter Aerobic/Anaerobic System of Training (F.A.S.T) programme to fitness enthusiasts and it doesn’t come cheap.

Those who opt for the ‘Gold Package’ that includes meal planning and online coaching must fork out $95 (€77.55) a month with those going for the Silver Zone are charged the more modest $20 (€15.35) a month.

Conor McGregor talks to Khabib Nurmagomedov (not pictured)

McGregor’s firm has formally applied for the McGregor F.A.S.T. trademark to sell a host of goods under the McGregor F.A.S.T brand across Europe.

They include clothing; footwear; headgear; gym services; provision of health club services; health and fitness training; education; provision of training; and gymnastic instruction.

However, a Dutch financial firm, McGregor IP B.V. has lodged a formal objection against the Crumlin man’s firm's application for the McGregor FAST brand.

Now, the Alicante based EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has written to McGregor’s top trademark lawyers, FR Kelly in Dublin to confirm that the objection is admissible as it is based on an earlier trademark 'McGregor', that the Dutch firm registered in 2006.

The EUIPO has now given the Dutch firm until the end of the year to substantiate its case for objecting to the McGregor firm application.

The McGregor firm has been busy in recent weeks applying for other trademarks including McGregor Productions and The McGregor Follows.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd was only established in July 2014 to exploit the former plumber’s earning potential.

Already plans by McGregor to register the name ''Conor McGregor' are facing opposition.

Last year, the Doniger Fashion Group BV lodged an objection against the McGregor plan and that application remains before the EUIPO.

Online Editors