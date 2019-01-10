Conor McGregor facing European brand woes as Dutch firm lodges three objections

A little-known Dutch firm is seeking to hinder mixed martial arts superstar, Conor McGregor’s plans to expand his money-making brand across Europe.

This follows McGregor IP B.V. now lodging a total of three separate objections against planned trademarks sought by Mr McGregor’s main firm, McGregor Sports & Entertainment Ltd.

Documents lodged with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) at Alicante in Spain confirm that the Dutch firm has lodged formal objections against McGregor registering the ‘The McGregor Follows’ and ‘McGregor Productions’ trademarks.

The move by the Dutch firm followed the company lodging an earlier objection against plans by McGregor to register the ‘McGregor F.A.S.T’ brand across Europe.

McGregor sells his Fighter Aerobic/Anaerobic System of Training (F.A.S.T) programme to fitness enthusiasts.

Documentation at the EUIPO shows that McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd hopes to register the McGregor Productions trade-mark for a range of activities including DVDs, videos and the reproduction of sound and images.

McGregor IP B.V. is objecting against some of the goods and services proposed by McGregor Productions.

Putting forward the grounds for objection, the Dutch firm claims that “there exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public” concerning the proposed trademark.

