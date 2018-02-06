Conor McGregor battles it out with MAC make-up in latest trademark bout

The Irish MMA fighter submitted the application to EUIPO in September last year - but this was opposed by Make Up Cosmetics (MAC) last month.

According to the New York-based group, they have contested the application on the grounds that 'there exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public' if the brand was applied to toiletries. The 29-year-old sports star earned the moniker 'Mystic Mac' for predicting his fights in the ring.

"You can call me Mystic Mac, because I predict these things" is a quote that has remained with Mr McGregor throughout his UFC career. German firm Mac Jeans also filed an opposition, at the beginning of January, based on the argument that customers would be confused if the brand was used on clothing.

With an estimated wealth of €140m, Mr McGregor was the highest profile new entry on this year's Sunday Independent Rich List. McGregor is currently involved in a number of trademark disputes and is represented by Dublin trademark attorneys, FR Kelly.

Online Editors