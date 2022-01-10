Confidence among small businesses falls on the back of Covid restrictions – report

The “stop, start nature” of Covid restrictions impacted sentiment among small businesses at the end of last year, according to a survey from Small Firms Association (SFA).

The small business community has muted expectations on their outlook for this year, with 41pc of small business owners being optimistic for the future this winter compared to 55pc last summer.

“Many small businesses find themselves back in a situation of Covid restrictions, which they did not expect in the earlier half of the year. This has affected their ability to trade optimally,” Sven Spollen-Behrens, SFA director, said.

“They have been particularly affected by issues such as an increase in the costs of doing business, the cost of raw materials and restricted supply chains.”

Almost half of small businesses (43pc) said Covid-19 restrictions impacting their ability to trade was their biggest challenge over the past 12 months.

This was followed by reduced domestic demand at 34pc.

Supply chain interruptions and rising business costs also featured among the biggest challenges to small businesses over the past 12 months.

“The final quarter of 2021 was a difficult one for the small business community with the stop, start nature of Covid restrictions causing a fall back in confidence levels,” Mr Spollen-Behrens said.

“We must now need to find a way to live with Covid safely given the highly successful uptake of booster vaccinations,” he added.

Turning to this year, six in ten small business see the green economy as a priority for their business.

High costs have been identified as the most significant challenge that small businesses face as they consider their green transition, according to the survey.

A slower domestic economy is the biggest risk small business owners say the face over the next six months, followed by an increase in price of raw materials, and labour shortages, according to the survey.

Domestic economic growth continues to be the primary driver of business opportunities.

Among the other opportunities facing small businesses are investment in expansion and digital transformation, the survey found.