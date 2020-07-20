Conference organisers make call for grant support

'A priority for the AIPCO is the reduction of social distancing from two metres to one metre to “ensure financial viability” for conferences' Stock image

Conference organisers have called on the Government to introduce a grant scheme and VAT exemption for those involved in business tourism.

Ahead of the July stimulus package due to be unveiled this week, the Association of Irish Professional Conference Organisers (AIPCO) says there is a need to "significantly" increase resources available to Fáilte Ireland in order to secure the future of conference tourism.

As well as a "resilience and hardship" grant, AIPCO is also asking that the wage subsidy scheme is extended for its sector until next May.

In addition, it is seeking the development of clear guidelines of standard operating procedures on how conferences will be able to take place safely.

A priority for the AIPCO is the reduction of social distancing from two metres to one metre to "ensure financial viability" for conferences. Around 90pc of international conferences due to be held between now and next summer have already been cancelled, according to AIPCO.

Ronan Flood, chairman of AIPCO, said: "We are asking the Government to consider a more long-term approach, support conference organisers during the immediate crisis, and help to properly showcase Ireland in a post-Covid world."

The sector currently employs around 230 people here, with members organising an average of 96 conferences each year.

Irish Independent