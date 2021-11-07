| 5.9°C Dublin

Concrete testing will not delay runway, insists DAA

Dublin Airport. Picture by Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Concrete testing has been under way for several days on the almost completed €320m North Runway at Dublin Airport.

Rathcoole firm Core Drilling Services, which specialises in concrete cutting and drilling, is carrying out ongoing operations over recent weeks on the western half of the 3.1km new runway that is being built by DAA.

No significant issues had been identified to date that extend beyond the quality parameters of the project, according to one source. However. other sources who had observed the work under way said it had appeared to involve some core sampling and the cutting and removal of patches of previously finished areas of concrete.

