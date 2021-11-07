Concrete testing will not delay runway, insists DAA

Concrete testing has been under way for several days on the almost completed €320m North Runway at Dublin Airport.

Rathcoole firm Core Drilling Services, which specialises in concrete cutting and drilling, is carrying out ongoing operations over recent weeks on the western half of the 3.1km new runway that is being built by DAA.

No significant issues had been identified to date that extend beyond the quality parameters of the project, according to one source. However. other sources who had observed the work under way said it had appeared to involve some core sampling and the cutting and removal of patches of previously finished areas of concrete.

Read More A DAA spokesman declined to give details of the work being carried out by the specialist contractor but confirmed testing is under way. “As we approach the end of the construction phase of the new North Runway at Dublin Airport, the contractor is testing and commissioning every component of the works to ensure everything is in full compliance of the contract,” said the spokesman. “The North Runway is a concrete pavement design which has been subject to a vigorous testing regime throughout its construction. Any element of the runway pavement identified not meeting the required specification will be rectified by the contractor in line with the contract. To date, the number of any such issues arising have been well within the quality parameters of a project of this scale and complexity,” he said. “Construction began in February 2019 and there are no cost or programme implications for the opening on Dublin Airport’s North Runway which is scheduled to be operational in 2022,” added the spokesman. Main contractor Roadbridge did not respond to a request for comment. Heavy construction on the project was substantially completed in the second quarter of this year. The runway – fully painted with its line markings since August – has already undergone testing of its lighting and instrument landing systems. Construction sources said cutting or drilling extensively into completed pavement is not standard on most projects.