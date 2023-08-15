Concern over processed food leading shoppers away from ‘fake’ meat products

Beyond Meat reported that sales had fallen by almost a third for the three months to the end of June compared with a year earlier. Photo: Smith Collection/Getty Images

Demand for meat alternatives is falling among consumers, according to a new survey from Irish founded food business Strong Roots.

A survey of 1,000 shoppers across Ireland, the UK and the US shows that 40pc stated they plan to stop buying alternative meat products.

While the main reason behind the move to purchase less ‘fake’ meat was a preference for the real deal, more than half added that they were worried about overly processed foods.

Artificial additives were a concern for 36pc, while 47pc simply do not like the taste.

Last week, US company Beyond Meat reported that its net revenues plummeted by 30.5pc to $102.1m (€93.3m) in the three months to the end of June, compared with the same period a year earlier as shoppers hunted for cheaper alternatives.

It highlighted “softer demand” as well as high inflation, as factors behind the decline.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 15th

In the UK, Meatless Farm, a Yorkshire-based brand, fell into administration in June before being rescued by plant-based chicken company VFC.

Despite turning away from meat alternatives, consumers said that they were shopping with sustainability in mind.

However, many are still confused by a growing number of buzzwords on food packaging, such as plant-based and non-GMO.

The move towards more environmentally friendly purchasing is being led by younger shoppers, with millennial (born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen Z (born between 1996 and 2010) respondents 20pc more likely to buy from carbon-labelled brands.

Shoppers who are dabbling with meat-free meals also want to know more about protein in their dishes, with a quarter stating they believe this is the most important label needed on food packaging.

The Strong Roots consumer index survey also revealed that around 37pc of Irish consumers believe they can save money by buying more plant-based products, including veggie burgers and frozen vegetables.

Almost half of Irish shoppers surveyed may be more likely to purchase plant-based foods for health benefits.

Just a quarter of Irish consumers said they would be more inclined to purchase more of these foods as a result of their environmental concerns.

“The alternative meat bubble has burst. Our survey results have shown that consumers are sick of overly processed foods filled with additives, even if they are plant-based,” said Samuel Dennigan, chief executive and founder of StrongRoots.