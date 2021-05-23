Concern over losses at IPU’s data firm

Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) members have raised concerns about mounting losses of more than €3m at a healthcare data company jointly owned by the lobby group and its counterpart in Portugal.

Health Market Research (HMR) collects anonymised data from pharmacy computers to help with more effective lobbying and for sale to businesses to generate revenue.

A meeting of the Dublin region of the IPU was told of fears that HMR experienced further losses in 2020, but those accounts have yet to be signed off. A presentation to members raised concern over the possible impact of HMR’s losses on IPU’s own finances.

HMR has received substantial ongoing financial support from the IPU’s own business, IPU Services Ltd. It has posted losses every year since it was founded in 2014 and the most recent accounts available for the firm show cumulative losses had grown to €3,099,156 by the end of 2019, up from €2,756,376, a year previously.

During 2019 it recharged €258,263 to IPU Services for development costs, salaries and other expenses, down from the €314,215 it recharged in 2018. Payments to executive directors at HMR rose to €295,258, up €50,000 from 2018.

IPU Services is owed a total of €1,625,000 after lending HMR €300,000 in 2019.

Asked to comment, the IPU said in response that it “at all times acts to protect and advance the best interests of its members”.

“In support of this goal the IPU invested in the establishment of Health Market Research Ireland Ltd in 2014 to provide members with benchmarking reports for their businesses. The information generated has also been of clear strategic value, informing the IPU’s negotiating position, its advocacy work and its promotion of the profession,” said the statement. “In spite of initial trading challenges the turnover of HMR has improved significantly over the past two years and it is now projected to reach a breakeven position by 2022,” it said.