Concern over losses at IPU’s data firm

Healthcare

Fearghal O'Connor

Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) members have raised concerns about mounting losses of more than €3m at a healthcare data company jointly owned by the lobby group and its counterpart in Portugal.

Health Market Research (HMR) collects anonymised data from pharmacy computers to help with more effective lobbying and for sale to businesses to generate revenue.

