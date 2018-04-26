Comtrade Digital Services, part of the global Comtrade Solutions Group, has opened its new global headquarters in Dublin.

Comtrade Digital Services to tap into local talent as it opens new global HQ in Dublin

Largely based in Slovenia, the software engineering services and solutions provider has had a presence in Ireland since 2001.

It offers these services and consultancy to a number of firms in Ireland including Ryanair. Comtrade Digital Services' decision to move its global HQ to Sandyford is part of a strategic plan for better access to target markets in Europe and the US.

The company, which has 1,500 employees globally, also intends to tap into the skilled local talent here and expand its Irish team further. Business Director of Comtrade Digital Services, Dejan Ćušić, said that the latest development is an "important milestone".

"Dublin is a city with unrivalled digital prowess and has become a technology hub for leaders in the field, as well as a location of great opportunity," he said. "We intend to continue our growth in Ireland, whilst innovating and collaborating with both existing and new customers."

Comtrade Digital Services is currently planning upcoming events including its annual Quest for Quality conference in Dublin which brings together experts from across Europe to discuss quality assurance. "Our vision at Comtrade Digital Services is to deliver true innovation and leverage emerging technologies to enable businesses to evolve and grow globally," Viktor Kovacevic, Vice President and General Manager at Comtrade Digital Services, said.

"We are also committed to sharing our insights through different initiatives and events. Having our global headquarters in Ireland allows us to combine knowledge and experience gained from working across Europe, and utilise this to help clients thrive on a global level."

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said that Comtrade's decision is another welcome investment to our "thriving ecosystem" of software engineering companies.

Online Editors