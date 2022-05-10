Competition authorities want more detailed assessment of Ptsb’s Ulster Bank deal

Competition regulators have opened a so called Phase 2 investigation to determine whether Ulster Bank’s proposed sale of mortgages and other retail lending assets to Permanent TSB could lead to substantially reduced competition.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has already told Bank of Ireland (BOI) and KBC that their deal to transfer €9bn in performing assets may substantially reduce competition in the mortgage market and has sought ideas on potential remedies from the two banks. A final determination on the proposed KBC deal is due this month.

Now the CCPC says it has decided to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation into the proposed acquisition by Permanent TSB of Ulster Bank assets after a preliminary review determined that a full investigation is required in order to establish if the proposed transaction could lead to a substantial lessening of competition.

The CCPC will publish its Phase 1 determination no later than 60 working days after the date of the determination and after allowing the parties the opportunity to request that confidential information be removed from the published version.

The second phase includes an open call for submissions which are to be made via email by Monday 30 May 2022.

The CCPC is currently assessing several consolidation proposals in the banking sector as Ulster Bank and KBC withdraw from the Irish market in the biggest shake up since at least the global financial crisis.

Permanent TSB agreed last July to acquire €7.6bn of Ulster Bank assets in a deal that would also make British state-controlled bank NatWest a major shareholder in the Irish lender.

AIB is taking over Ulster Bank’s €4.1bn corporate and commercial loans portfolio and is in talks to buy around €6bn of tracker mortgages from the UK bank. AIB has also acquired Goodbody Stockbrokers and establishing a joint venture with Great-West Lifeco to provide investment products to its customers.

Meanwhile Bank of Ireland, headed by outgoing CEO Francesca McDonagh, has bought Davy Stockbrokers as well as having a deal to buy much KBC’s Irish portfolio in train.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) is in the process of disposing of the State’s minority shareholding in Bank of Ireland, which is now below 4pc, according to stock market filing on May 10th

The bank is on course to be fully privatised by July at the current pace of roughly 1pc per month.