Competition authorities clear Permanent TSB acquisition of certain Ulster Bank assets

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC) has cleared the proposed acquisition of certain Ulster Bank assets by Permanent TSB.

These Ulster Bank assets include performing non-tracker mortgages, non-performing non-tracker mortgages, the entire micro-SME business direct loan book and its asset finance loan business.

It also includes 25 properties in the Ulster Bank branch network.

Permanent TSB signed a legal agreement to acquire the assets, worth €7.6bn, from Ulster Bank, in December last year.

The CPCC commenced a preliminary investigation of the proposed acquisition by Permanent TSB following the agreement in December.

A full investigation was then carried out in May 2022 to establish whether the acquisition would lessen competition in the State.

The CPCC said it had considered whether the acquisition by Permanent TSB would lead to “substantial lessening of competition” when compared to a situation where an alternative purchaser acquired Ulster Bank’s mortgage and micro-SME lending assets and found it would not.

The CPCC also said in a statement that it accepted the argument of both parties that Ulster Bank would have exited the State whether the sale of the assets to Permanent TSB proceeded or not.

The deal will increase PTSB’s mortgage book by c.40pc and its branch network by c.30pc.

“Following the recent approval of our own shareholders, today we have reached another significant milestone on our transformation journey with clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for our proposed acquisition of certain elements of the Ulster Bank business,” said Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

“Additionally as part of this transaction, Permanent TSB will be expanding our nationwide branch network in 25 locations, further reinforcing our commitment to communities across Ireland.”

The bank anticipates that the acquisition of the Ulster Bank mortgages will be completed by the fourth quarter of the year, with the remainder of the acquisition expected to be completed by Q1 next year.

Approximately 400 to 450 Ulster Bank employees who work in the retail, SME or asset finance businesses that are being acquired will also be entitled to transfer to Permanent TSB.

Mr Crowley added that Permanent TSB would work closely with Ulster Bank to ensure a “smooth” transition for both Ulster Bank customers and colleagues, a process that will begin in Q4 this year, subject to regulatory approval.

Ulster Bank said it welcomed the decision on the sale of the portfolio.

"This is a significant step forward in the progress of our withdrawal and our next steps, over the coming weeks and months, will be to communicate with colleagues who will transfer and to communicate with customers who are expected to migrate to Permanent TSB as part of this transaction,” said Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard.

Ulster Bank said it would update the website to reflect this update in the coming days and will also write to customers of the 25 branches to advise them of the specific timeline for the re-branding of their own branch.