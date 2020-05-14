Discrimination: The WRC ruled that the woman had been underpaid

A female boss who was paid €97,666 less than a male colleague over a 15-month period has won her action for equal pay.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ordered the general manager's former employer, a company engaged in the wholesale purchase and sale of video games, to pay her the €97,666 in arrears under the Employment Equality Act.

WRC adjudication officer Brian Dalton determined the general manager was discriminated against on the ground of gender and her entitlement to equal pay, based on the absence of transparency relating to pay determination at the unnamed company.

Mr Dalton said the video game sales distributor has failed to provide an adequate explanation for the difference in remuneration for the relevant 15-month period between the female general manager and her male comparator.

The male comparator, a marketing executive contractor, was paid €14,000 a month, or €168,000 a year.

In comparison, during an 11-month period from January to November 2018, the female general manager received monthly pay, including a commission, of €7,970.

Mr Dalton determined that the woman was paid €7,834 less a month over a four-month period than her male comparator and €6,030 less a month for an 11-month period.

The woman was appointed general manager of the business in September 2017 on a basic salary of €69,000.

She told the WRC her work was of equal value to the male marketing executive contractor yet remunerated significantly less for the work she performed.

On October 4, 2018, the general manager gave notice to her employer of her intended resignation because she was underpaid for the responsibilities she was expected to carry out.

The newly hired male executive contractor left the company in October 2018 and, in a bid to hold on to the services of the female general manager, the company offered her in November 2018 a €135,000 basic salary, 7pc commission on gross profit excluding deals made by the owner and a retrospective payment of €50,000. However, the general manager terminated her employment on November 30.

Irish Independent