Company bosses upbeat besides cost, staff pressures

Company bosses are much more upbeat than they were last year despite staff shortages and rising costs.

A survey by business group Ibec found that a large majority (74pc) of chief executives now rate the Irish business environment as either ‘good’ or ‘very good’ compared to 46pc in 2021.

However, almost nine out of ten (88pc) of the 305 CEOs surveyed expect the cost of doing business to increase in 2022, while 55pc expect to put up their prices.

Three out of five (62pc) also expect an increase in demand for their goods or services, while a similar proportion (58pc) expect to hire more people as a result.

The “key business challenge” for CEOs in 2022 is the availability of skills and talent, with 60pc of those surveyed identifying a lack of qualified staff as an issue.

Input cost inflation came in as the second-biggest challenge, highlighted by 56pc of respondents, with labour cost pressures an issue for 52pc of CEOs.

Maintaining profit margins and supply chain disruptions rounded out the top five challenges for company bosses this year.

A slight majority of CEOs (51pc) now see the transition to a low-carbon economy as a “minor challenge” for their business this year, which Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said was an “encouraging early sign”.

“Over the last number of years there has been a growing movement among Ibec members, and indeed business globally, to consider the impact of their operations, not just in terms of maximising returns but in generating returns in a way which balances economic, environmental, social and governance goals.

“From the survey findings, we can see the initial efforts in this movement.”

Two-thirds of CEOs (65pc) say they are working to prioritise environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals while a majority (53pc) are looking at how to comply with new ESG disclosure rules and manage their energy use.

However, only 8pc say they are fully prepared for new ESG reporting rules, which are already in place for banks and investment funds and are on the way for corporates.

Employee health and well being is at the top of employers’ ESG priorities, with 47pc saying such actives are “fully embedded” in their organisation.

The survey was conducted between December 2021 and January 2022.