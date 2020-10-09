Communicorp names Simon Myciunka as new CEO

Communicorp Media has named Simon Myciunka as its new CEO to run the business behind radio stations including Today fm and Newstalk.

Before taking up his new role Simon Myciunka has been Commercial Director of Communicorp for three years. He will take over from outgoing CEO Adrian Serle at the end of the year.

Denis O’Brien owned Communicorp’s business includes the main national commercial rivals to RTÉ Radio as well as a number of regional stations. Its brands including Newstalk, Today FM, Off The Ball, 98FM, Spin 1038, Spin South West, and digital platforms, AudioXi and GoLoud.

The chair of Communicorp’s board of directors, Lucy Gaffney, said the appointment followed a “very competitive process”.

“Simon brings a wealth of experience, which spans over 20-years across radio and media in Ireland and the UK. He has led industry-changing innovations in every role he has held and, since joining the Communicorp team in 2017, Simon has been responsible for significant year-on-year growth, as well as leading the development and launch of AudioXi, our digital audio sales platform – a market first,” she said.

Commenting on the appointment Simon Myciunka said: “In my new role, I will ensure that Communicorp continues to innovate and be the first to respond to market trends and consumer demands. I would also like to thank Adrian Serle for his mentoring and guidance, particularly as we transition over the coming months.”

Before joining Communicorp in 2017, Mr Myciunka was Regional Director for Celador in the UK, where he was responsible for the business operations of the group’s radio stations, before that spent 10 years at Global Radio, where he held senior commercial roles and helped to launch the Capital and Heart media brands in North East England.

