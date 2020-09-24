| 6.2°C Dublin

Commercial rates waiver extension is being considered - Varadkar

John Mulligan

The Government is eyeing an extension to the commercial rates waiver that expires this month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

The waiver was introduced at the end of March but ends next Sunday.

"One of the options the Government is considering for the Budget is to extend the commercial rates waiver given the situation that we're in," he said yesterday.