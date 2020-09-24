Commercial rates waiver extension is being considered - Varadkar

The Government is eyeing an extension to the commercial rates waiver that expires this month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

The waiver was introduced at the end of March but ends next Sunday.

"One of the options the Government is considering for the Budget is to extend the commercial rates waiver given the situation that we're in," he said yesterday.

Mr Varadkar, who's also the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said he's working on the proposal with Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath, who's Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform. "Hopefully there's a positive decision on Budget day with regards to that," said Mr Varadkar. Organisations including the business lobby group Ibec have called on the waiver to be extended by six months. Mr Varadkar was speaking remotely as aircraft maintenance firm Dublin Aerospace announced that it's hiring 29 more apprentices, bringing its total workforce to 350 people. Dublin Aerospace founder, CEO and chairman Conor McCarthy said there had been about 2,000 expressions of interest in the new roles, which he said give young people an alternative to the typical third-level education route. The four-year apprenticeships give people hands-on experience coupled with college-based training. Mr McCarthy has been a frequent critic of commercial rates, which Mr Varadkar pointed out are a matter for local authorities. "Rates are a significant component of our cost base," said Mr McCarthy, adding that the aircraft maintenance industry needs large hangar spaces to operate, but that means it incurs an annual rate burden equivalent to about €2,500 per employee. "We wouldn't mind paying slightly more in corporation tax than in relation to rates," said Mr McCarthy. "Someone in the IT industry could employ 10 times the number of people in this space and their rates bill would not be such a major issue." Dublin Aerospace, whose main hangar is at Dublin Airport, is currently preparing an additional facility in Ashbourne, Co Meath, which will undertake maintenance of aircraft landing gear. It's investing €15m in that project. Mr McCarthy said Dublin Airport is a "golden egg" for Fingal County Council. He said the new facility in Ashbourne will have about double the capacity of the Dublin Airport operation, but that the company will pay about the same rates on that building.