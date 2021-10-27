Commercial property company Yew Grove sees its leasing activity increase

Stock market-listed property investor Yew Grove Reit has agreed new leases on a number of its properties.

In County Kildare, Yew Grove has agreed a lease surrender for its industrial unit L2, Naas Enterprise Park, and a new lease with DHL Express.

The new lease is for the entire 33,723 sq. ft building, for a 10-year term, at a rent 56pc above the previous lease, according to a statement from the company.

The company has also signed two new leases and agreed a third lease.

In Blackwater House, Mallow, county Cork, a new lease has been signed with St Joseph's Foundation for 7,220 sq. ft on a 10-year term; and one has been agreed with Hallmark Buildings Services for 2,989 sq. ft on a 10-year lease (with a break clause at five years).

Yew Grove has also signed a new lease with Axis Construction in Willow House, Millennium Park for 2,628 sq. ft on a four year term with a two year break option.

In addition, the company has agreed rent reviews at Beech House, Millennium Park and Teleflex in Athlone.

In total these activities have added €255,000 to Yew Grove's annual rent roll and reduced its portfolio vacancy from 4.9pc to 4pc.

Jonathan Laredo, chief executive of Yew Grove, said: "We are happy that through active engagement with the companies that occupy our buildings we continue to reduce our residual vacancy and to capture reversionary rent.”

“The company has invested, and will continue to invest, in our properties ensuring those buildings are attractive to both current and prospective tenants."

Around 70pc of Yew Grove’s rent comes from multinationals, while a further 22pc comes from the Government and other state bodies.