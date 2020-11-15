| 10.3°C Dublin

Colony casts doubt over $189m Ronan Group loan with new status

Johnny Ronan, Ronan Group Real Estate. Photo: Tony Gavin

Johnny Ronan, Ronan Group Real Estate. Photo: Tony Gavin

Johnny Ronan, Ronan Group Real Estate. Photo: Tony Gavin

Johnny Ronan, Ronan Group Real Estate. Photo: Tony Gavin
Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Colony Capital, a US investment group, has placed a loan it provided for Johnny Ronan's Project Waterfront on "nonaccrual status" due to the impact of Covid-19 and delays.

The US investor updated the status of the loan to Ronan Group, which is controlled by the high-profile developer, in its recent quarterly results.

Loans where payment is past due 90 days or more regarding the principal or interest, or where reasonable doubt exists as to timely collection, can be considered non-performing and placed on nonaccrual.

