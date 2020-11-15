Colony casts doubt over $189m Ronan Group loan with new status

Colony Capital, a US investment group, has placed a loan it provided for Johnny Ronan's Project Waterfront on "nonaccrual status" due to the impact of Covid-19 and delays.

The US investor updated the status of the loan to Ronan Group, which is controlled by the high-profile developer, in its recent quarterly results.

Loans where payment is past due 90 days or more regarding the principal or interest, or where reasonable doubt exists as to timely collection, can be considered non-performing and placed on nonaccrual.

In the results, Colony said uncertain market conditions due to Covid-19 may result in a future valuation impairment or "investment loss". "Given the delays and potential negative impact of Covid-19 on market conditions the loan was placed on nonaccrual status for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. We are working with the borrower and evaluating options. "The loan's initial maturity date is December 31, 2020, and the borrower is unlikely to meet the conditions required for an automatic extension," it added. Colony holds a $189.6m (€160.3m) co-lender interest in a senior mortgage loan in the amount of $310.9m (€262.8m). The senior mortgage is for Project Dockland, a mixed-use Dublin development project. The results said Ronan Group has planning permission for 420 apartments and approximately 380,000 sq ft of offices on the site. It has since sought to increase that number to 1,000 residential units across two towers of 40 and 44 storeys. Despite the project schedule being extended, enabling works are set to be completed by January 2021. Colony added the delay could limit Ronan Group in getting a construction facility within the expected timeline. In a statement, Ronan Group said site works were already under way and that Ronan Group and Colony Capital would be submitting a new planning application in the coming days. The statement said Ronan Group was looking forward to delivering the scheme alongside its partners. It is understood that both Colony Capital and Ronan Group are seeking long-term, strategic investors for the assets in the portfolio, with a refinancing process run by Eastdil for certain assets close to completion. It is further understood that Colony, which is believed to be rebalancing its portfolio toward digital infrastructure, will remain invested in its Salesforce and Facebook developments, as well as the Waterfront, which is part of Project Dockland. In 2018, Colony Capital and Ronan Group completed the acquisition of Project Waterfront for a price in excess of €180m.