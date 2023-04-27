Coillte warns higher costs will bite this year

Coillte, the State forestry agency, has warned it faces financial pressures this year as higher prices hit the sector.

The semi-state company generated record sales last year of €479m and will pay the maximum dividend to taxpayers, according to annual results just filed.

However, higher costs hit operating profits which fell to €119m for the year and the company said it is expecting a more challenging 2023 as inflationary costs and higher interest rates bite.

The results are for the year before Coillte announced a controversial joint venture with UK-based money manager Gresham House to fund an expansion of its managed forestry here onto none-state owned lands.

The 2022 results show Coillte increased its operating cash to €107m and earnings (Ebitda) were at €157m. The UK construction sector is Coillte’s biggest market, followed by Ireland.

Coillte’s board recommended an overall dividend payment of €27.7m to the State as shareholder, the maximum payable under its dividend policy.

Coillte operates 440,000 hectares of primarily forested lands made up mostly of commercial woodland as well as some amenity areas and public attractions including the new flagship recreational offering – ‘Beyond the Trees, Avondale’ opened last year at the historic Avondale House in Co Wicklow.

The year just gone also saw completion of a 10-year investment programme at Coillte’s OSB manufacturing facility in Waterford which culminated in the successful commissioning of the €45m upgrade of Smartply’s drying, energy and screening system. Capital investment spending was €86m in 2022.

The results show Coillte’s wage bill last year dropped slightly to €56m from €60m, reflecting a small drop in the number of staff to 827.

The accounts show 70 staff earned more than €100,000, excluding the most senior managers. CEO Imelda Hurley’s pay package added up to €303,000 including salary, pension and benefits, which was down slightly on the year before.