Cocaine Bear gets a lift from Irish movie tax credits for filming in Wicklow

Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters also among the productions to benefit

Cocaine Bear, filmed in Wicklow, grossed over $89m at the global box office. Photo: Universal Studios

The Irish production firm behind hit Hollywood horror comedy Cocaine Bear this year secured movie corporation tax credits of between €2m and €5m from the Revenue Commissioners, new figures show.

The global hit, shot on location in Co Wicklow and starring Keri Russell and the late Ray Liotta is loosely inspired by the story of a bear who reputedly ingested a large amount of lost cocaine that was dropped from a drug smuggler’s airplane in the rural areas of Georgia in the US in the 1980s.

Powerscourt Waterfall and Avoca Mines in Co Wicklow were chosen as locations to represent the US wilderness where the real-life incident took place.

The new figures show that Wild Atlantic Pictures Ltd obtained €2m to €5m in corporation tax credits in May of this year.

The movie, which opened to positive reviews and grossed over $89m at the global box office was one of a number of high-profile productions to obtain Section 481 tax credits for the first six months of 2023.

The new Revenue figures show that Sharon Horgan’s multi-award winning Bad Sisters also obtained movie tax and TV production tax credits of between €2m and €5m.

The critically acclaimed black comedy set in Dublin and starring Horgan, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene won four IFTAs and two BAFTAs including Best Drama series.

Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff starred in Bad Sisters. Photo: Jeff Moore/PA

The original title of the drama was called Emerald and the Revenue figures show that Merman Television (Dublin) Ltd obtained tax credits of between €2m and €5m for Emerald (Bad Sisters).

The Revenue figures also show that the largest budget production to date this year, Season 3 of Netflix hit Valhalla, secured tax reliefs of between €10m and €30m in late May.

The producers of fantasy romantic comedy Irish Wish starring Lindsay Lohan and Jane Seymour, by Wild Atlantic Pictures Ltd, secured tax relief of €2m to €5m this year.

The movie, slated for release next year, was shot in Dublin, Wicklow and Westport last year.

The figures also show that Blade Rights Ltd’s Sand & Stones starring Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and shot in Dublin and Wicklow secured corporation tax credits of €1m to €2m

The multi-award winning Element Pictures Productions Ltd secured tax credits of between €2m to €5m for its psychological thriller The Wonder starring Florence Pugh. ​

A Revenue spokesman confirmed the €79m in Section 481 claims paid out by Revenue to production companies for the first six months of this year compared with €55m for the corresponding period last year.

He said that it should be noted that these figures relate to payments which comprise a mixture of first instalment (90pc) claims and final balancing claims made on completion, and also relate to projects certified over multiple years.