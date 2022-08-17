Coach firm can’t claim reduced rate tourism VAT

A coach operator has lost a €1m VAT appeal after the Tax Appeals Commission ruled that the company’s services between the west of Ireland and Dublin Airport don’t qualify for a tax exemption that was originally designed to promote the upgrade of the national bus fleet to benefit tourists.

Tour operators carrying tourists who satisfy a number of conditions can seek a refund of VAT for transporting those passengers by road.

In early 2020, the Revenue Commissioners notified the bus company – a subsidiary of an international group – that it was refusing a €569,000 VAT refund claim made in respect of 2019.

Revenue then issued assessments for previous years to the bus operator for a total of almost €480,000.

The tax collector told the company that the reason for denying the refund and making the assessments for other tax years was that the firm was not a “qualifying person” for the purposes of relevant tax legislation as it was not “engaged in the business of carriage for reward of tourists by road under contracts for group transport”.

A witness for the licence-holder on the route added in evidence that the firm transports a large number of tourists on the route to and from Dublin Airport, including inbound and outbound tourists as well as domestic tourists. She claimed that about 50pc of the passengers go to the airport and that a large majority of those are tourists.

Lawyers for the operator told the commission that the firm met all elements required to secure the appropriate VAT exemption under relevant

legislation.

A passenger analysis of the operator’s customers showed that 50pc travelled to and from the airport, noted legal counsel for the operator, and insisted their client was entitled to say that 100pc of these passengers, to the nearest percent, are travelling for the purposes of tourism.

The legal counsel insisted that international definitions of what a tourist is applied to the operator’s customers.

But counsel for Revenue claimed it was not appropriate to ask the commission to make a finding of fact that a person is a tourist simply because they are on a bus to an airport.

“A person travelling to Spain on holidays will certainly be a tourist when in Spain, but it was not clear that such a person was a tourist when travelling on a bus to Dublin Airport,” the counsel argued.

But the Tax Appeals Commission agreed that, based on the data provided by the coach operator in relation to 2017, 2018 and 2019, that it was satisfied that a majority of the passengers travelling to and from Dublin on the buses were travelling for tourism.

However, the commissioner hearing the case, Simon Noone, said that despite this, he was satisfied that this was not the primary purpose from the point of view of the appellant’s business.

“Rather, he is satisfied that the appellant’s primary business is transporting members of the public [on the route] pursuant to a licence for a public bus passenger service,” the ruling stated.

“It follows that he is satisfied that the respondent was entitled to refuse the appellant’s applications for VAT refunds,” it noted.