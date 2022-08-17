| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Coach firm can’t claim reduced rate tourism VAT

Tax

The company&rsquo;s services between the west of Ireland and Dublin Airport don&rsquo;t qualify for a tax exemption, the appeals commission ruled. It said the appellant's primary business was carrying members of the public. Pictured, The Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare Expand

Close

The company&rsquo;s services between the west of Ireland and Dublin Airport don&rsquo;t qualify for a tax exemption, the appeals commission ruled. It said the appellant's primary business was carrying members of the public. Pictured, The Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare

The company’s services between the west of Ireland and Dublin Airport don’t qualify for a tax exemption, the appeals commission ruled. It said the appellant's primary business was carrying members of the public. Pictured, The Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare

The company’s services between the west of Ireland and Dublin Airport don’t qualify for a tax exemption, the appeals commission ruled. It said the appellant's primary business was carrying members of the public. Pictured, The Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare

John Mulligan Twitter Email

A coach operator has lost a €1m VAT appeal after the Tax Appeals Commission ruled that the company’s services between the west of Ireland and Dublin Airport don’t qualify for a tax exemption that was originally designed to promote the upgrade of the national bus fleet to benefit tourists.

Tour operators carrying tourists who satisfy a number of conditions can seek a refund of VAT for transporting those passengers by road.

Related topics

More On Dublin Airport

Most Watched

Privacy