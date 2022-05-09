Clontarf Energy acquires 10pc stake in Western Australian gas prospect

The Sasanof prospect is located off the shore of Western Australia, covering an area of of up to 400 km2 and is estimated by independent energy consultants ERCE to contain 7.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 176 million barrels of condensate, with a 32pc chance of success.

Irish-based oil and gas explorer Clontarf Energy has acquired 10pc of an offshore gas prospect in Western Australia for $4m (€3.8m).

The Sanasof prospect is a 2500 metre deep, multi-trillion cubic feet prospect owned and operated by Australian firm Western Gas.

Western Gas plans to start drilling this month or in June, Clontarf said in a statement Monday.

Drilling is expected to cost around $20m, of which Clontarf is funding $4m.

If costs overrun, Clontarf will be responsible for 20pc of a further $5m set aside for the purpose, and 10pc of any costs above that level.

The $4m acquisition includes 100 million ordinary shares at 0.25p each, valued at £480,000 on May 6. The acquisition does not require shareholder approval.

If oil is discovered in the well, the consideration will increase by 150 million ordinary shares, up to a maximum of £8.7m, or 80pc of market capitalisation, which will require shareholder approval, Clontarf said on Monday.

Clontarf is acquiring a 10pc interest in the prospect from Western Gas, which will hold 52.5pc of the drilling licence following the acquisition.

Other partners include Australian-listed firms Global Oil and Gas (25pc) and Prominence Energy (12.5pc).

The purchase will be funded from Clontarf’s existing cash balance, following a £3.5m share placing that was completed last month.

Clontarf chairman David Horgan said the move offered an opportunity to explore large potential gas prospects in a safe jurisdiction.

“International gas prices have soared since late 2021 – especially in Europe and Asia.

“This is partly due to geopolitical issues, though an underlying concern is the tightening supply/demand balance.

“Under-investment in new gas developments since 2014 - exacerbated by the [Covid-19] pandemic - have left key markets under-supplied as gas demand recovers.

“Investment in intermittent renewables generation requires back-up from reliable generators, of which gas-fired turbines are the most flexible and efficient.”